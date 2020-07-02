Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues grow to $123.1 million and EPS improves to $0.93

Shipment and project delays related to COVID-19 impact revenues by approximately $14.0 million

Company continues successful execution of its strategic priorities of margin improvement, irrigation technology expansion and infrastructure growth

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on May 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Summary

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $123.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 2 percent, compared to revenues of $121.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $10.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the prior year third quarter adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative were $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.1

“As we navigate the coronavirus pandemic, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees around the world while continuing to operate our facilities and serve our customers,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased with the success we have had in these areas as a result of the proactive measures we have put in place. In spite of this challenging environment, our businesses continue to perform well. During the quarter we also completed the acquisition of Net Irrigate, LLC, an agriculture IoT technology company that provides remote monitoring solutions for irrigation customers. This acquisition expands the number of irrigated acres managed under our FieldNET® platform.”

Third Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $93.5 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 5 percent, compared to $98.6 million in the prior year. North America irrigation revenues of $60.9 million decreased $2.1 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior year. The decrease resulted primarily from lower irrigation equipment unit volume which was partially offset by the impact of higher average selling prices. International irrigation revenues of $32.6 million decreased $3.0 million, or 9 percent. Higher sales volumes in certain regions were more than offset by unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $3.5 million compared to the prior year and COVID-19 related shipment delays of approximately $2.0 million.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 16.1 percent of sales in the third quarter, compared to 11.2 percent of sales (11.7% percent adjusted)1 in the prior year. Operating margin expansion resulted from improved cost and pricing performance attributed to the Foundation for Growth initiative as well as from increased margin contribution from technology products and services.

Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $29.6 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 32 percent, compared to $22.4 million in the prior year. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System® sales and lease revenues which were partially offset by lower sales of road safety products compared to the prior year. In addition, revenues of approximately $12.0 million were impacted by COVID-19 related project delays.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 28.9 percent of sales in the third quarter, compared to 15.8 percent of sales (16.0 percent adjusted)1 in the prior year. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from increased sales in higher margin product lines and from improved cost and pricing performance.

The backlog of unfilled orders at May 31, 2020 was $78.6 million compared with $52.5 million at May 31, 2019. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $4.5 million and $10.0 million, respectively, that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent twelve months.

Outlook

“In North America, fourth quarter irrigation equipment demand is driven largely by storm damage replacement. The uncertainty of this demand combined with low commodity prices makes it challenging to project how the market will develop,” said Mr. Hassinger. “The demand outlook for our fiscal 2021 is dependent on a number of factors that could impact commodity prices and farm income, including current year crop results, export demand related to the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade agreement, and the level of government support payments to assist farmers. We expect continued growth in technology products and services due to the solid returns these investments provide to farmers. In international markets, we see the potential for additional demand being driven by heightened concerns regarding food security as a result of the global pandemic; however, the timing remains uncertain.”

Mr. Hassinger added, “In our infrastructure business, we expect strong fourth quarter results, driven by the Highways England project and the fulfillment of a large order in Japan. We continue to be excited about the growth opportunities we see for our Road Zipper Systems. Lastly, I would like to express my appreciation to the Lindsay employees, dealers and suppliers around the world who have gone to great lengths to promote a safe environment while continuing to serve our customers during this challenging time.”

Third Quarter Conference Call

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “outlook,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Operating revenues $ 123,106 $ 121,054 $ 346,287 $ 342,187 Cost of operating revenues 83,410 91,055 239,111 259,066 Gross profit 39,696 29,999 107,176 83,121 Operating expenses: Selling expense 7,417 7,515 22,101 23,934 General and administrative expense 13,055 14,695 38,026 46,585 Engineering and research expense 3,396 3,314 10,303 10,547 Total operating expenses 23,868 25,524 70,430 81,066 Operating income 15,828 4,475 36,746 2,055 Interest expense (1,197 ) (1,169 ) (3,574 ) (3,552 ) Interest income 408 525 1,412 1,930 Other income (expense), net (2,774 ) (602 ) (4,197 ) (591 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 12,265 3,229 30,387 (158 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,171 332 6,432 (827 ) Net earnings $ 10,094 $ 2,897 $ 23,955 $ 669 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.27 $ 2.21 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.27 $ 2.21 $ 0.06 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,835 10,786 10,818 10,779 Diluted 10,877 10,814 10,854 10,807 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.94 $ 0.93

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 60,917 $ 62,974 179,197 $ 177,118 International 32,606 35,644 88,751 104,876 Irrigation segment 93,523 98,618 $ 267,948 $ 281,994 Infrastructure segment 29,583 22,436 78,339 60,193 Total operating revenues $ 123,106 $ 121,054 $ 346,287 $ 342,187 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 15,014 $ 11,037 $ 34,385 $ 26,341 Infrastructure segment 8,560 3,537 23,686 7,259 Corporate (7,746 ) (10,099 ) (21,325 ) (31,545 ) Total operating income $ 15,828 $ 4,475 $ 36,746 $ 2,055

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,474 $ 110,839 $ 127,204 Marketable securities 19,012 — — Receivables, net 84,931 94,584 75,551 Inventories, net 113,301 91,091 92,287 Assets held-for-sale — 2,744 2,744 Other current assets, net 19,469 17,903 15,704 Total current assets 339,187 317,161 313,490 Property, plant, and equipment, net 72,827 70,367 68,968 Intangibles, net 24,053 25,103 24,382 Goodwill 67,635 64,454 64,387 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,663 — — Deferred income tax assets 11,118 8,783 11,758 Other noncurrent assets, net 15,003 20,054 17,329 Total assets $ 557,486 $ 505,922 $ 500,314 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,310 $ 37,509 $ 29,434 Current portion of long-term debt 195 208 209 Other current liabilities 71,712 49,102 52,488 Total current liabilities 107,217 86,819 82,131 Pension benefits liabilities 5,787 5,661 6,029 Long-term debt 115,723 115,885 115,846 Operating lease liabilities 26,333 — — Deferred income tax liabilities 835 918 872 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,633 26,245 27,227 Total liabilities 274,528 235,528 232,105 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 18,918 18,870 18,870 Capital in excess of stated value 76,188 70,566 71,684 Retained earnings 488,518 476,580 474,740 Less treasury stock – at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (23,428 ) (18,384 ) (19,847 ) Total shareholders’ equity 282,958 270,394 268,209 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 557,486 $ 505,922 $ 500,314

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended (in thousands) May 31, 2020 May 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 23,955 $ 669 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,146 10,452 Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale (1,191 ) — Loss on sale of business — 301 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 466 (726 ) Deferred income taxes 27 (2,556 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,118 3,226 Foreign currency transaction loss 3,632 99 Other, net 1,575 (113 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (11,379 ) (26,371 ) Inventories (23,765 ) (14,467 ) Other current assets (6,681 ) 546 Accounts payable 5,385 9,072 Other current liabilities 14,485 (4,078 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities (8,810 ) 4,318 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,963 (19,628 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (12,268 ) (20,210 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale 3,955 — Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale (23,389 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale 4,320 — Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 1,503 2,262 Payments for settlement of net investment hedges — (327 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,034 ) — Other investing activities, net — 60 Net cash used in investing activities (28,913 ) (18,215 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,545 177 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (1,111 ) (1,124 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (174 ) (153 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (115 ) Dividends paid (10,177 ) (10,032 ) Net cash used in financing activities (9,917 ) (11,247 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,863 ) (858 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (24,730 ) (49,948 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 127,204 160,787 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 102,474 $ 110,839

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company’s Foundation for Growth Initiative (“FFG costs”), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) May 31, 2019 Diluted



earnings per



share May 31, 2019 Diluted



earnings per



share Net earnings – reported GAAP measure $ 2,897 $ 0.27 $ 669 $ 0.06 FFG costs – before tax 3,890 $ 0.36 13,166 $ 1.22 Tax effect – FFG costs (1,336 ) $ (0.12 ) (4,025 ) $ (0.37 ) Net earnings – adjusted $ 5,450 $ 0.50 $ 9,809 $ 0.91 Average shares outstanding – diluted 10,814 10,807 For the three months ended May 31, 2019 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income – reported GAAP measure 4,475 $ 11,037 $ 3,537 $ (10,099 ) FFG costs – before tax 3,890 550 56 3,284 Adjusted operating income $ 8,365 $ 11,587 $ 3,593 $ (6,815 ) Operating revenues 121,054 $ 98,618 $ 22,436 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 3.7 % 11.2 % 15.8 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 6.9 % 11.7 % 16.0 % N/A For the nine months ended May 31, 2019 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income – reported GAAP measure 2,055 $ 26,341 $ 7,259 $ (31,545 ) FFG costs – before tax 13,166 676 188 12,302 Adjusted operating income $ 15,221 $ 27,017 $ 7,447 $ (19,243 ) Operating revenues 342,187 $ 281,994 $ 60,193 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 0.6 % 9.3 % 12.1 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 4.4 % 9.6 % 12.4 % N/A

