Littelfuse Named One of the Best Places to Work in Illinois for Ninth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today announced it has been named as one of the 2020 “Best Places to Work in Illinois” in the large employer category. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has been recognized by this awards program.

“ It is truly an honor to be once again recognized as one of the best places to work in Illinois,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Receiving this award highlights the teamwork of Littelfuse associates around the world and our company’s ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice.”

The awards program is sponsored by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council, and Best Companies Group. The statewide awards program recognizes the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener, and increasingly connected world — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

