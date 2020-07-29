Littelfuse Reports Second Quarter Results For 2020

Company performance exceeds expectations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020:

Net sales of $307.3 million were down 23% versus the prior year period, and down 22% organically, primarily due to production and demand impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Segment performance versus the prior year period: Electronics sales decreased 14% (down 13% organically) Automotive sales decreased 43% (down 42% organically) Industrial sales decreased 26% (down 25% organically)

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.37 which includes a $33.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge; adjusted diluted EPS was $0.71

GAAP effective tax rate was 15.1% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 18.2%

Cash flow from operations was $56.0 million and free cash flow was $43.1 million, ending the quarter with $652 million of cash

The company’s Board of Directors approved keeping the quarterly cash dividend flat, at $0.48 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.92 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 3, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2020

“ The perseverance and hard work of our highly skilled global associates, along with our strong operational execution, enabled us to achieve performance exceeding our expectations within an ongoing challenging environment,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ During these uncertain times, we remain highly focused and collaborative with our customers and suppliers, enabling us to manage through pandemic related disruptions and come out stronger on the other side of this challenge. New product introduction and design-in activity remains strong and we continue to capture a wide range of new business wins across the industrial, electronics and transportation end markets we serve. Looking ahead, we are proactively preparing for multiple potential scenarios while continuing to prioritize our associates, customers and long-term financial health.”

Third Quarter of 2020 Outlook*

The company expects sequential sales growth of 12% – 15%, with a sequential adjusted operating income drop through of approximately 40%. The forecast assumes all of its production facilities continue operations to meet demand levels

*Littelfuse provides an estimate regarding operating income on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to estimate the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call today, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast live and available for replay at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019. Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales decline, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, consolidated total debt, consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the private placement senior notes), and ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA. Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales decline, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that consolidated total debt, consolidated EBITDA, and ratio of consolidated total debt to consolidated EBITDA are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 27,

2020 December 28,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 651,867 $ 531,139 Short-term investments 44 44 Trade receivables, less allowances of $39,970 and $42,043 at June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively 185,806 202,309 Inventories 248,020 237,507 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 1,529 4,831 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,899 28,564 Total current assets 1,119,165 1,004,394 Net property, plant, and equipment 334,677 344,617 Intangible assets, net of amortization 301,661 321,247 Goodwill 787,601 820,589 Investments 23,678 24,099 Deferred income taxes 7,555 8,069 Right of use lease assets, net 19,621 21,918 Other assets 17,100 14,965 Total assets $ 2,611,058 $ 2,559,898 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 113,767 $ 117,320 Accrued liabilities 85,356 84,120 Accrued income taxes 10,034 14,122 Current portion of long-term debt — 10,000 Total current liabilities 209,157 225,562 Long-term debt, less current portion 776,205 669,158 Deferred income taxes 46,562 49,763 Accrued post-retirement benefits 39,653 38,198 Non-current operating lease liabilities 15,155 17,166 Other long-term liabilities 61,892 64,037 Total equity 1,462,434 1,496,014 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,611,058 $ 2,559,898

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET (LOSS) INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 June 27,

2020 June 29,

2019 Net sales $ 307,337 $ 397,879 $ 653,433 $ 803,379 Cost of sales 208,238 256,071 430,622 506,343 Gross profit 99,099 141,808 222,811 297,036 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 53,981 57,666 108,367 120,621 Goodwill impairment charge 33,841 — 33,841 — Research and development expenses 13,400 21,458 27,995 42,867 Amortization of intangibles 9,827 10,050 19,808 20,241 Total operating expenses 111,049 89,174 190,011 183,729 Operating (loss) income (11,950 ) 52,634 32,800 113,307 Interest expense 5,855 5,589 11,273 11,275 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,010 ) (3,575 ) (3,426 ) 668 Other (income) expense, net (1,210 ) (2,947 ) 39 1,358 (Loss) income before income taxes (10,585 ) 53,567 24,914 100,006 Income taxes (1,594 ) 9,775 9,261 19,225 Net (loss) income $ (8,991 ) $ 43,792 $ 15,653 $ 80,781 (Loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ 1.77 $ 0.64 $ 3.27 Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 1.75 $ 0.64 $ 3.23 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,312 24,740 24,353 24,729 Diluted 24,312 24,983 24,520 24,998 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (11,408 ) $ 38,061 $ (1,743 ) $ 83,123

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 15,653 $ 80,781 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 96,009 62,053 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 13,914 (13,242 ) Inventories (10,761 ) 6,230 Accounts payable 3,439 (17,927 ) Accrued liabilities and income taxes (19,144 ) (36,713 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,176 (1,090 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 101,286 80,092 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (775 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (29,479 ) (25,249 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 89 6,212 Net cash used in investing activities (29,390 ) (19,812 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds (payments) from credit facility 95,000 (7,500 ) Purchases of common stock (22,927 ) (49,861 ) Cash dividends paid (23,403 ) (21,274 ) All other cash provided by financing activities 1,856 3,011 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 50,526 (75,624 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,694 ) 392 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 120,728 (14,952 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 531,139 489,733 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 651,867 $ 474,781

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 223,271 $ 259,553 (14.0 )% $ 437,460 $ 524,947 (16.7 )% Automotive 61,999 108,650 (42.9 )% 166,769 222,133 (24.9 )% Industrial 22,067 29,676 (25.6 )% 49,204 56,299 (12.6 )% Total net sales $ 307,337 $ 397,879 (22.8 )% $ 653,433 $ 803,379 (18.7 )% Operating (loss) income Electronics $ 32,651 $ 43,630 (25.2 )% $ 64,923 $ 92,666 (29.9 )% Automotive (8,857 ) 10,349 (185.6 )% 5,259 23,550 (77.7 )% Industrial (23 ) 5,831 (100.4 )% 3,511 9,336 (62.4 )% Other(a) (35,721 ) (7,176 ) N.M. (40,893 ) (12,245 ) N.M. Total operating (loss) income $ (11,950 ) $ 52,634 (122.7 )% $ 32,800 $ 113,307 (71.1 )% Operating Margin (3.9 )% 13.2 % 5.0 % 14.1 % Interest expense 5,855 5,589 11,273 11,275 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6,010 ) (3,575 ) (3,426 ) 668 Other (income) expense, net (1,210 ) (2,947 ) 39 1,358 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (10,585 ) $ 53,567 (119.8 )% $ 24,914 $ 100,006 (75.1 )%

(a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)

N.M. – Not meaningful

Second Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) 2020 2019 %

Growth



/(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 14.6 % 16.8 % (2.2 )% 14.8 % 17.7 % (2.9 )% Automotive (14.3 )% 9.5 % (23.8 )% 3.2 % 10.6 % (7.4 )% Industrial (0.1 )% 19.6 % (19.7 )% 7.1 % 16.6 % (9.5 )%

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q2-20 Q2-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 GAAP diluted EPS $ (0.37 ) $ 1.75 $ 0.64 $ 3.23 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 1.08 0.16 1.36 0.64 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.71 $ 1.91 $ 2.00 $ 3.87 Non-GAAP adjustments – (income)/expense Q2-20 Q2-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 0.1 $ 1.5 $ 1.3 $ 3.8 Goodwill impairment charge 33.8 — 33.8 — Restructuring, impairment and other charges (b) 1.8 5.7 5.8 8.4 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating (loss) income 35.7 7.2 40.9 12.2 Other expense, net (c) 2.0 0.6 2.0 5.8 Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (6.0 ) (3.6 ) (3.4 ) 0.7 Non-GAAP adjustments to (loss) income before income taxes 31.7 4.2 39.5 18.7 Income taxes (d) 5.4 0.2 6.1 2.8 Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income $ 26.3 $ 4.0 $ 33.4 $ 15.9 Total EPS impact $ 1.08 $ 0.16 $ 1.36 $ 0.64 Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q2-20 Q2-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Net sales $ 307.3 $ 397.9 $ 653.4 $ 803.4 GAAP operating (loss) income (12.0 ) $ 52.6 32.8 $ 113.3 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 35.7 7.2 40.9 12.2 Adjusted operating income $ 23.7 $ 59.8 $ 73.7 $ 125.5 Adjusted operating margin 7.7 % 15.0 % 11.3 % 15.6 % Add back amortization 9.8 10.1 19.8 20.2 Add back depreciation 13.9 12.6 27.7 25.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.4 $ 82.5 $ 121.2 $ 171.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4 % 20.7 % 18.5 % 21.3 % Net sales reconciliation Q2-20 vs. Q2-19 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales decline (14 )% (43 )% (26 )% (23 )% Less: FX impact (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% Organic net sales decline (13 )% (42 )% (25 )% (22 )% Net sales reconciliation YTD-20 vs. YTD-19 Electronics Automotive Industrial Total Net sales decline (17 )% (25 )% (13 )% (19 )% Less: FX impact (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% (1 )% Organic net sales decline (16 )% (24 )% (12 )% (18 )%

Income tax reconciliation Q2-20 Q2-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Income taxes $ (1.6 ) $ 9.8 $ 9.3 $ 19.2 Effective rate 15.1 % 18.2 % 37.2 % 19.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 5.4 0.2 6.1 2.8 Adjusted income taxes $ 3.8 $ 10.0 $ 15.4 $ 22.0 Adjusted effective rate 18.2 % 17.3 % 23.8 % 18.5 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q2-20 Q2-19 YTD-20 YTD-19 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 56.0 $ 49.2 $ 101.3 $ 80.1 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12.9 ) (11.2 ) (29.5 ) (25.2 ) Free cash flow $ 43.1 $ 38.0 $ 71.8 $ 54.8

Consolidated Total Debt As of June 27, 2020 Consolidated Total Debt $ 776.2 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) Twelve Months Ended



June 27, 2020 Net Income $ 74.0 Interest expense 22.3 Income taxes 16.8 Depreciation 54.5 Amortization 39.6 Non-cash reductions: Stock-based compensation expense 17.6 Unrealized loss on investments 2.9 Impairment charges 36.4 Other 1.4 Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) (1) $ 265.5 Ratio of Consolidated Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in Private Placement Senior Notes)* 2.9x

* Our Private Placement Senior Notes, with maturities ranging from 2022 to 2030, contain a financial ratio covenant providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the ratio of Consolidated Total Debt at such time to Consolidated EBITDA for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered

(1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters

Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding.

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”).

(b) $0.7 million and $1.1 million and $2.5 million and $3.2 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the three months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, and $1.4 million and $4.4 million and $3.1 million and $5.3 million reflected in cost of sales and SG&A, respectively for the six months ended June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019.

(c) included $1.8 million increase in coal mining reserves and $0.2 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019 for the three and six months ended June 27, 2020, and $0.6 million costs primarily related to a sale of building for the three months ended June 29, 2019. 2019 year-to-date amounts included $2.8 million of impairment charges on certain other investments, $2.6 million loss on the disposal of a business, and $0.4 million gain primarily related to the final payments for the acquisition of Monolith.

(d) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

