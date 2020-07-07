Lottery Market Analysis in the US Highlights Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LotteryMarketintheUS–Technavio has been monitoring the lottery market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 30.12 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arizona Lottery, Florida Lottery, International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, New York State Gaming Commission, PA Lottery, Pollard Banknote Ltd., Scientific Games Corp., Texas Lottery Commission, and The California State Lottery are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The high penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Lottery Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type Scratch-off Games Terminal-based Games Sports Lotteries

Platform Traditional Online



Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The lottery market in the US report covers the following areas:

Lottery Market Size in the US

Lottery Market Trends in the US

Lottery Market Analysis in the US

This study identifies advancing technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the lottery market growth in the US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Lottery Market in the US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the lottery market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lottery market in the US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Comparison of lottery market in US with other markets

Lottery market in China – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Scratch-off games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Terminal-based games – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports lotteries – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

Buying criteria of lottery

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Market segmentation by platform

Comparison by platform

Traditional – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online – Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by platform

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Advancing technologies

Increasing strategic alliances

Increasing organic growth

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Arizona Lottery

Florida Lottery

International Game Technology Plc

INTRALOT SA

New York State Gaming Commission

PA Lottery

Pollard Banknote Ltd.

Scientific Games Corp.

Texas Lottery Commission

The California State Lottery

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

