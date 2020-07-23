Materion Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported second quarter 2020 financial results and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.

Net sales were $271.5 million; value-added sales increased 2% sequentially to $161.6 million

Net income was $0.32 per share, diluted; adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share, up 14% vs. the first quarter

Closed Optics Balzers acquisition to create a global industry leader in optical thin film coating solutions

Significant new customer opportunity for precision clad engineered strip product on schedule

“I am very pleased with our team’s performance in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as we delivered sequential growth in both value-added sales and earnings,” stated Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The health and safety of our people remains our utmost priority. We are continuing to follow all recommended guidelines as all our facilities continue to operate in support of essential industries.”

Mr. Vijayvargiya continued, “Our key strategic initiatives remain on schedule. We completed the Optics Balzers acquisition just 6 weeks after signing, and I would like to welcome their talented team to the Materion family. The customer project on precision clad engineered strip product which we announced during our last earnings call continues to progress. To date, we have received $31 million of funding from the customer, and we remain on the schedule previously communicated.”

SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $271.5 million, compared to $297.8 million in the prior year. Second quarter value-added sales of $161.6 million were up 2% from the first quarter of 2020, despite challenging market conditions, and down 17% versus the prior year. Consumer electronics, industrial, energy, aerospace, and automotive end markets were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating profit for the second quarter was $8.7 million, and net income was $6.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.15 per share, in the first quarter. Excluding special items for COVID-19 direct expenses ($2.7 million), restructuring ($2.4 million), merger and acquisition costs ($1.4 million), and a foreign currency hedge gain ($2.2 million) related to the acquisition of Optics Balzers, earnings before interest and tax expense were $13.9 million. Adjusted net income was $10.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase of 14% compared to the first quarter.

OUTLOOK

We continue to experience significant levels of uncertainty regarding future demand in our end markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current demand levels and assuming our factories remain operational, we expect adjusted earnings in the third quarter to be comparable to slightly better than the second quarter.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is fluid and continues to evolve, and therefore we cannot predict the extent to which our business, results of operations, financial condition, or cash flows will ultimately be impacted. Therefore, we are not providing full-year earnings guidance. We anticipate resuming our practice of providing full-year earnings guidance once the degree of economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company’s adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 and 5 to this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements, in particular, the outlook provided above. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors.

These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein:

Our ability to achieve the strategic and other objectives related to the acquisition of Optics Balzers, including any expected synergies;

Our ability to successfully integrate the Optics Balzers business and achieve the expected results of the acquisition, including, without limitation, the acquisition being accretive in the expected timeframe or at all;

Actual net sales, operating rates, and margins for 2020;

The global economy, including the impact of tariffs and trade agreements;

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity;

The impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns and sequestrations;

The condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment, with the major market segments being: semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center;

Changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers;

Our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates;

Our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values;

Our success in identifying other acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses;

The impact of the results of other acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions;

Our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful completion and start-up of any capital projects;

Other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal financing fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of Materion’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans;

The uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God;

Changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations;

The conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects;

Our ability to successfully complete the disposition of our LAC business;

The disruptions on operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including the COVID-19 pandemic; and

The risk factors as set forth in Item 1A of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 27, 2020.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 Net sales $ 271,468 $ 297,843 $ 549,414 $ 599,284 Cost of sales 223,378 228,249 455,749 460,378 Gross margin 48,090 69,594 93,665 138,906 Selling, general, and administrative expense 32,852 39,891 63,596 79,955 Research and development expense 4,502 4,062 8,687 7,802 Goodwill impairment charges — — 9,053 — Held for sale impairment charges — — 1,713 — Restructuring expense 2,387 — 4,551 — Other — net (357) 2,891 1,922 7,012 Operating profit 8,706 22,750 4,143 44,137 Other non-operating (income) expense—net (851) 3,112 (1,795) 3,357 Interest expense — net 1,259 500 1,505 966 Income before income taxes 8,298 19,138 4,433 39,814 Income tax expense 1,620 3,598 858 7,368 Net income $ 6,678 $ 15,540 $ 3,575 $ 32,446 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.33 $ 0.76 $ 0.18 $ 1.60 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.32 $ 0.75 $ 0.17 $ 1.57 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,317 20,383 20,350 20,326 Diluted 20,554 20,666 20,587 20,635

Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) June 26, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,068 $ 125,007 Accounts receivable, net 146,527 154,751 Inventories, net 209,847 190,390 Prepaid and other current assets 29,191 21,839 Assets held for sale 5,811 — Total current assets 656,444 491,987 Deferred income taxes 1,669 1,666 Property, plant, and equipment 924,620 916,965 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (685,355) (684,689) Property, plant, and equipment—net 239,265 232,276 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 48,942 23,413 Intangible assets 5,732 6,380 Other assets 19,169 17,937 Goodwill 70,001 79,011 Total Assets $ 1,041,222 $ 852,670 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 151,731 $ 868 Accounts payable 52,093 43,206 Salaries and wages 24,367 41,167 Other liabilities and accrued items 33,429 32,477 Income taxes 1,779 1,342 Unearned revenue 3,003 3,380 Liabilities held for sale 2,126 — Total current liabilities 268,528 122,440 Other long-term liabilities 10,117 11,560 Operating lease liabilities 44,830 18,091 Finance lease liabilities 16,939 17,424 Retirement and post-employment benefits 32,389 32,466 Unearned income 57,799 32,891 Long-term income taxes 3,508 3,451 Deferred income taxes 2,172 2,410 Long-term debt — 1,260 Shareholders’ equity 604,940 610,677 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,041,222 $ 852,670

Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Thousands) June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,575 $ 32,446 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 23,522 22,607 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 364 472 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 3,966 3,541 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (234) 4,578 Net pension curtailments and settlements 94 3,296 Held for sale impairment charges 10,766 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 5,331 (11,778) Decrease (increase) in inventory (20,585) 1,306 Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets (7,264) (588) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,634) (18,813) Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue (257) (88) Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable 1,058 (1,130) Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments 26,713 — Domestic pension plan contributions — (3,000) Other-net (2,982) (2,803) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,433 30,046 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (32,034) (13,833) Payments for mine development — (1,591) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 33 15 Net cash used in investing activities (32,001) (15,409) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term debt under revolving credit agreement 150,000 — Repayment of long-term debt (428) (397) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (626) (599) Cash dividends paid (4,582) (4,368) Repurchase of common stock (6,766) (199) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (2,025) (4,763) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 135,573 (10,326) Effects of exchange rate changes 56 (100) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 140,061 4,211 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 125,007 70,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 265,068 $ 74,856

Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure – Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBIT (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 Net Sales Performance Alloys and Composites $ 101.6 $ 135.2 $ 200.7 $ 262.3 Advanced Materials 150.1 133.2 310.3 277.3 Precision Coatings 19.8 29.4 38.4 59.7 Other — — — — Total $ 271.5 $ 297.8 $ 549.4 $ 599.3 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Alloys and Composites $ 11.8 $ 19.9 $ 27.2 $ 37.4 Advanced Materials 95.4 74.9 196.4 161.5 Precision Coatings 2.0 6.3 3.7 14.1 Other 0.7 1.8 1.9 3.7 Total $ 109.9 $ 102.9 $ 229.2 $ 216.7 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Alloys and Composites $ 89.8 $ 115.3 $ 173.5 $ 224.9 Advanced Materials 54.7 58.3 113.9 115.8 Precision Coatings 17.8 23.1 34.7 45.6 Other (0.7) (1.8) (1.9) (3.7) Total $ 161.6 $ 194.9 $ 320.2 $ 382.6 Gross Margin % of VA % of VA % of VA % of VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 25.4 28% $ 41.6 36% $ 47.5 27% $ 80.8 36% Advanced Materials 16.1 29% 20.2 35% 33.7 30% 42.2 36% Precision Coatings 7.1 40% 10.3 45% 13.1 38% 19.7 43% Other (0.5) — (2.5) — (0.6) — (3.8) — Total $ 48.1 30% $ 69.6 36% $ 93.7 29% $ 138.9 36% Operating Profit (Loss) % of VA % of VA % of VA % of VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 8.2 9% $ 19.3 17% $ 13.0 7% $ 38.3 17% Advanced Materials 4.4 8% 6.1 10% 9.2 8% 13.2 11% Precision Coatings 2.1 12% 3.9 17% (7.5) (22)% 6.0 13% Other (6.0) — (6.5) — (10.6) — (13.4) — Total $ 8.7 5% $ 22.8 12% $ 4.1 1% $ 44.1 12% Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ 4.2 $ — $ 7.8 $ — Advanced Materials 0.6 — 0.7 — Precision Coatings 0.3 — 11.1 — Other (0.8) — (0.7) — Total $ 4.3 $ — $ 18.9 $ — Operating Profit (Loss) Excluding Special Items % of VA % of VA % of VA % of VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 12.4 14% $ 19.3 17% $ 20.8 12% $ 38.3 17% Advanced Materials 5.0 9% 6.1 10% 9.9 9% 13.2 11% Precision Coatings 2.4 13% 3.9 17% 3.6 10% 6.0 13% Other (6.8) — (6.5) — (11.3) — (13.4) — Total $ 13.0 8% $ 22.8 12% $ 23.0 7% $ 44.1 12% Non-Operating (Income) Expense % of VA % of VA % of VA % of VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 0.1 —% $ 0.2 —% $ 0.3 —% $ 0.4 —% Advanced Materials — —% — —% — —% — —% Precision Coatings — —% — —% — —% — —% Other (1.0) — 2.9 — (2.1) — 3.0 — Total $ (0.9) —% $ 3.1 —% $ (1.8) —% $ 3.4 —% Non-Operating (Income) Expense Special Items Other $ — $ 3.3 $ — $ 3.3 Total $ — $ 3.3 $ — $ 3.3 EBIT Excluding Special Items % of VA % of VA % of VA Performance Alloys and Composites $ 12.3 14% $ 19.1 17% $ 20.5 12% $ 37.9 17% Advanced Materials 5.0 9% 6.1 10% 9.9 9% 13.2 11% Precision Coatings 2.4 13% 3.9 17% 3.6 10% 6.0 13% Other (5.8) — (6.1) — (9.2) — (13.1) — Total $ 13.9 9% $ 23.0 12% $ 24.8 8% $ 44.0 12%

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales.

The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals.

Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures – Profitability (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions except per share amounts) June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 GAAP as Reported Net sales $ 271.5 $ 297.8 $ 549.4 $ 599.3 Operating profit 8.7 22.8 4.1 44.1 Non-operating (income) expense (0.9) 3.1 (1.8) 3.4 Net income 6.7 15.5 3.6 32.4 Shares outstanding – Diluted 20,554 20,666 20,587 20,635 EPS – Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.75 $ 0.17 $ 1.57 Operating Profit Special Items Impairment charges $ — $ — $ 10.8 $ — Non-cash inventory adjustment — — 1.3 — Cost reduction initiatives 2.4 — 4.6 — COVID-19 related costs 2.7 — 2.9 — Acquisition & divestiture costs 1.4 — 1.5 — Foreign currency hedge gain (2.2) — (2.2) — Total Operating Profit Special Items $ 4.3 $ — $ 18.9 $ — Operating Profit Special Items – net of tax $ 3.3 $ — $ 14.5 $ — Non-Operating Expense Special Items $ — $ 3.3 $ — $ 3.3 Non-Operating Expense Special Items – net of tax $ — $ 2.6 $ — $ 2.6 Tax Special Items $ — $ — $ 0.7 $ — Special items per diluted share $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.75 $ 0.13 Non-GAAP Measures – Adjusted Profitability Value-added (VA) sales $ 161.6 $ 194.9 $ 320.2 $ 382.6 Operating profit 13.0 22.8 23.0 44.1 Operating profit % of VA 8.0 % 11.7 % 7.2 % 11.5 % EBIT 13.9 23.0 24.8 44.0 EBIT % of VA 8.6 % 11.8 % 7.7 % 11.5 % Net income 10.0 18.1 18.8 35.0 EPS – Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.88 $ 0.92 $ 1.70

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 4, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as non-cash impairment charges, non-cash inventory adjustments, cost reduction initiatives (i.e., severance), COVID-19 related costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, foreign currency hedge gains, and certain discrete income tax items from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries Value-added sales by Market (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Millions) June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 % Change June 26, 2020 June 28, 2019 % Change Materion Corporation Semiconductor $ 38.0 $ 36.3 4.7 % $ 77.3 $ 74.2 4.2 % Industrial 29.6 36.4 (18.7) % 59.8 70.0 (14.6) % Aerospace and Defense 22.1 29.6 (25.3) % 41.3 60.1 (31.3) % Automotive 13.1 14.8 (11.5) % 27.8 31.8 (12.6) % Energy 12.3 19.1 (35.6) % 25.0 37.5 (33.3) % Consumer electronics 11.3 19.2 (41.1) % 24.0 33.4 (28.1) % Telecom and Data Center 10.8 16.1 (32.9) % 19.7 31.2 (36.9) % Other 24.4 23.4 4.3 % 45.3 44.4 2.0 % Total $ 161.6 $ 194.9 (17.1) % $ 320.2 $ 382.6 (16.3) % Performance Alloys and Composites Semiconductor $ 1.4 $ 1.3 7.7 % $ 2.2 $ 3.2 (31.3) % Industrial 22.2 26.0 (14.6) % 43.9 50.0 (12.2) % Aerospace and Defense 17.1 24.4 (29.9) % 30.4 49.3 (38.3) % Automotive 11.9 12.7 (6.3) % 25.0 28.2 (11.3) % Energy 5.0 10.0 (50.0) % 9.7 19.9 (51.3) % Consumer electronics 7.9 14.7 (46.3) % 17.0 25.3 (32.8) % Telecom and Data Center 10.7 16.0 (33.1) % 19.3 31.0 (37.7) % Other 13.6 10.2 33.3 % 26.0 18.0 44.4 % Total $ 89.8 $ 115.3 (22.1) % $ 173.5 $ 224.9 (22.9) % Advanced Materials Semiconductor $ 36.4 $ 35.0 4.0 % $ 74.8 $ 70.8 5.6 % Industrial 4.9 6.6 (25.8) % 10.3 12.1 (14.9) % Aerospace and Defense 0.9 0.5 80.0 % 1.6 1.2 33.3 % Automotive 1.2 1.7 (29.4) % 2.9 3.0 (3.3) % Energy 7.1 9.1 (22.0) % 15.1 17.6 (14.2) % Consumer electronics — 0.1 (100.0) % 0.1 0.2 (50.0) % Telecom and Data Center 0.2 0.1 100.0 % 0.4 0.4 — % Other 4.0 5.2 (23.1) % 8.7 10.5 (17.1) % Total $ 54.7 $ 58.3 (6.2) % $ 113.9 $ 115.8 (1.6) % Precision Coatings Semiconductor $ 0.2 $ 0.1 100.0 % $ 0.2 $ 0.2 — % Industrial 2.6 3.8 (31.6) % 5.7 8.0 (28.8) % Aerospace and Defense 4.1 4.8 (14.6) % 9.2 9.6 (4.2) % Automotive — 0.4 (100.0) % — 0.6 (100.0) % Energy — — — % — — — % Consumer electronics 3.4 4.4 (22.7) % 6.9 7.9 (12.7) % Telecom and Data Center — — — % — — — % Other 7.5 9.6 (21.9) % 12.7 19.3 (34.2) % Total $ 17.8 $ 23.1 (22.9) % $ 34.7 $ 45.6 (23.9) % Eliminations $ (0.7) $ (1.8) $ (1.9) $ (3.7)

