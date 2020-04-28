MATRIXX Software Wins Gold in 2020 Stevie® Middle East Awards

MATRIXX Software takes top honors in the Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries category for partnership with Ooredoo

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalTransformation—MATRIXX Software, an innovation powerhouse committed to transforming global commerce, today announced that they have won a Gold Stevie® Award in the inaugural Middle East Stevie® Awards. MATRIXX was recognized in the Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries category for its work with Ooredoo. Specifically, MATRIXX Software’s Digital Commerce Platform helped Ooredoo become the first operator in Oman and Kuwait to provide an all-digital, individually customized mobile product that gives its customers complete control of their mobile plans and digital worlds. The Middle East Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa.

“It is increasingly important for mobile operators to be able to offer their customers transparency, creativity and control. We are proud to have our MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform at the core of Ooredoo’s commitment to enriching their customers’ digital lives,” said Glo Gordon, CEO of MATRIXX Software. Ian Dench, CEO of Ooredoo Oman added, “We are honored to be recognized for our achievement in providing a new benchmark for customer experience.”

The MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform is a packaged software solution engineered to be quickly deployed and easily maintained, eliminating the need for customization while simplifying IT integration. The MATRIXX approach is cloud native and standardized, enabling global telcos and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to fast-track their digital transformation efforts — delivering results in months, not years.

Having spearheaded many pivotal initiatives, including the introduction of the first eSIM in Kuwait and ground-breaking 5G trials, MATRIXX Software’s Digital Commerce Platform stood out to the Stevie Award judges for Ooredoo’s launch of new services in Oman and Kuwait, which reiterate Ooredoo’s position as a regional leader in digital transformation. Combined with Ooredoo’s award-winning super-fast networks, the new services from Ooredoo Oman and Ooredoo Kuwait further enhance customers’ enjoyment of digital services.

The award committee was highly impressed with Ooredoo’s services, with one judge noting, “In normal circumstances, once we enroll in one mobile program, we are stuck in there for a long time. This program allows the flexibility of the mobile consumer to choose his/her own program using only the platform. This is actually the flexibility that most consumers want.”

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners for the 2020 Middle East Stevie Awards were determined by the average scores of more than 70 executives around the world acting as judges on four juries.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software provides next-generation, cloud native digital commerce solutions that transform how companies do business. Serving many of the world’s largest communications companies, IoT players and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX is committed to delivering a modern commerce platform that easily scales to support global marketplaces and consumption-based services. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to reinvent themselves and succeed as digital leaders.

