Microsoft Executive Vice President Jason Zander: Digital Transformation Accelerating Across the Energy Spectrum; Being “Carbon Negative” by 2030; The Next Frontiers of Quantum Computing and Preparing for Increasingly Sophisticated Cyber Threats

On digital transformation trends in the oil and gas industry:

“We’ve had a lot of cases where people have been moving out of their own data centers and into ours. Let us basically take care of that part of the system. We can run it cheaply and efficiently. I’m seeing a huge amount of data center acceleration—folks that really want to move even faster on getting their workloads removed. That’s true for oil and gas but it’s also true for the financial sector and retail.

“Specifically, for oil and gas, one of the things that we’re trying to do in particular is bring this kind of cloud efficiency, this kind of AI, and especially help out with places where you are doing exploration. What these have in common is the ability to take software especially from the [independent software vendors] that work in the space—reservoir simulation, exploration—and marry that to these cloud resources where I can spin things up and spin things down. I can take advantage of that technology that I’ve got, and I am more efficient. I am not spending capex; I can perhaps do even more jobs than I was doing before. That allows me to go do that scale. If you’re going to have less resources to do something, you of course want to increase your hit rate; increase your efficiency. Those are some of the core things that we’re seeing.

“A lot of folks, especially in oil and gas, have some of the most sophisticated high-performance computing solutions that are out there today. What we want to be able to do with the cloud is to be able to enable you to do even more of those solutions in a much more efficient way. We’ve got cases where people have been able to go from running one reservoir simulation job a day on premises [to] where they can actually go off to the cloud and since we have all of this scale and all of this equipment, you can spin up and do 100 in one day. If that is going to be part of how you drive your efficiency, then being able to subscribe to that and go up and down it’s helping you do that job much more efficiently than you used to and giving you a lot more flexibility.”