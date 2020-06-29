Molex Recognizes Mouser as the 2019 eCatalog Distributor of the Year Across All Regions

Award honors commitment to growth and operational excellence in promoting Molex products in the global marketplace

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Americas—Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions, announced today that the company has presented Mouser with the four distinct awards of recognition as the 2019 eCatalog Distributor of the Year in all regions which represent Global, the Americas, Europe and Asia. These individual awards recognize Mouser as a valued collaborator demonstrating sales and financial growth coupled with operational and management excellence in advancing Molex innovations on a global scale.

The candidates for the Molex eCatalog Distributor of the Year Award are evaluated in each individual region on multiple performance criteria. In 2019, Mouser excelled in all regions on the critical areas of customer acquisition over the competition and best-in-class for average order growth across all regions for a clean sweep win.

“We extend our congratulations to the Mouser team for their overall contributions to global sales growth and customer promotional activities,” said Fred Bell, vice president, global distribution, Molex. “Mouser has demonstrated a superior commitment to supporting Molex products worldwide with result-driven efforts. We thank them for their continued drive and collaboration in promoting the quality solutions that Molex brings to our customers.”

“Mouser is honored to be a recipient of these awards and we value our relationship with Molex,” said Jeff Newell, senior vice president, products, Mouser Electronics. “We look forward to our continued collaboration and mutual success in offering a broad portfolio of innovative Molex products through the efforts of our regional teams.”

For more information about Molex, please visit www.molex.com.

About Mouser:

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in more than 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex:

Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

Contacts

Christa Carroll



Senior Vice President



Outlook Marketing Services



630.408.9164



Christa@outlookmarketingsrv.com