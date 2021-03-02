Mouser Sponsors 2021 Global Create the Future Design Contest

Intel, Analog Devices Join Distributor to Inspire Technological Innovation

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CreateTheFuture—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 19th Create the Future Design Contest, a global challenge to engineers and innovators around the world to design the next great thing. Mouser, which has sponsored the contest for several years, is joined again by valued suppliers Intel® and Analog Devices, Inc. as co-sponsors. The contest is produced by SAE Media Group, an SAE International Company. COMSOL is also a principal sponsor of the contest.





The contest is now open for submissions through July 1, 2021. The grand prize winner receives worldwide recognition and a cash prize of $25,000 for an innovative product that benefits society and the economy. Previous contests have produced more than 15,000 design ideas from engineers, entrepreneurs and students in more than 100 countries.

“At Mouser, fostering innovation is rooted in our foundation from the company’s earliest days,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We proudly support programs like the Create the Future Design Contest that bring out the best in engineers, innovators and students.”

“Mouser Electronics, renowned for delivering best-in-class service and products to customers, is also a recognized advocate for design and innovation,” said Joseph Pramberger, President of SAE Media Group. “We are excited to have the support of industry leaders such as Mouser, Intel and Analog Devices.”

The Create the Future Design Contest brings attention to product designs that enhance humanity, improve quality of healthcare or help to provide sustainable solutions. Previous grand prize-winning entries include a small, self-contained device for organ and limb transport and an economical rapid screening device to prevent food-borne illness.

The contest was created in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine to help stimulate and reward engineering innovation. The grand prize winner will be chosen from the winners in seven entry categories: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive/Transportation, Consumer Product Design, Electronics/Sensors/IoT, Manufacturing/Automation/Robotics, Medical, and Sustainable Technologies/Future Energy. For more information, go to https://www.mouser.com/createthefuture/.

