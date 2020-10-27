Movandi Launches Production Deployment of “5G Extender” Indoor Smart Repeater Solution

First-to-market 5G mmWave Smart Repeater Solves mmWave Technical Challenges of Low Latency, High Bandwidth, Faster Speeds and Broad Coverage

Movandi, a leader in new 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, today announced the deployment of a 5G extender indoor smart repeater built on Movandi's innovative BeamXR mmWave technology. Movandi's BeamXR is the industry's first smart active repeater solution that amplifies coverage and closes the gap in 5G mmWave deployments. It is designed to penetrate physical barriers in urban environments and amplify mmWave coverage in public spaces and inside buildings.





“The future of 5G mmWave depends on the industry’s ability to make the most out of today’s new 5G infrastructure,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder at Movandi. “Movandi’s BeamXR smart repeater is unmatched in the industry, by combining a fully integrated RF front-end and system-level design – deliver a complete long range and low power solution with unlimited mesh configurations that solve mmWave propagation, blocking, path loss and latency challenges. We are enabling the 5G future by helping Tier 1 operators and partners unleash the potential of 5G technology for billions of users around the world.”

“Verizon’s exclusive U.S. partnership with Movandi to deploy their first-to-market 5G repeater technology allows us to continue to provide the cutting-edge solutions and industry leadership that our customers have grown to expect,” said Brian Higgins, senior vice president of consumer products at Verizon.

5G technology promises to eventually offer data rates that are 100 times faster than current 4G networks, and could enable new applications such as self-driving cars, smart buildings and smart cities, telemedicine, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), mobile cloud-based services, and an exponential increase in connected devices for the Internet of Things and industrial IoT (IIoT). Movandi has an exclusive partnership with Verizon to deploy its 5G solution to U.S. consumers.

Industry’s First Smart Repeater Solution

Movandi has engineered its BeamXR smart repeater solution to address 5G signal propagation challenges by amplifying mmWave signals and extending the range and coverage of mmWave-based networks. BeamXR repeaters boost mmWave signals, enabling them to penetrate walls and buildings and even bend around buildings to overcome line-of-sight issues, a challenge that until now has required bulky, expensive antenna designs. When deployed inside a building, a BeamXR smart repeater amplifies a weak beamed signal and can light up an entire room with a range of more than 150 feet. The smart repeater connects to a 5G base station through beamforming, enabling customer premises equipment (CPE) and mobile devices to access the base station.

BeamXR smart repeaters are based on Movandi’s proven BeamX mmWave beamforming technology, introduced in 2018. The BeamX front-end integrates CMOS-based RF ICs, antenna, beamforming and advanced control algorithms into a modular 5G mmWave platform solution. BeamXR smart repeaters are more compact, more energy-efficient over a wider power range, more spectrally efficient, and more cost-effective to manufacture and deploy than alternative approaches. Movandi provides customers with complete reference designs and can work with manufacturers to ship products directly to customers.

About Movandi

Movandi is the fastest growing 5G mmWave solutions company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere. The company was founded by two siblings, Maryam and Reza Rofougaran, today’s top leaders in the wireless industry, whose innovations have shaped and transformed wireless in the last few decades. Having pioneered wireless systems, Movandi is solving real-world 5G mmWave deployments with unmatched differentiation and high-performance core technology in 5G integrated circuits, antennas, systems, algorithms and design disciplines to enable 5G to reach its full potential. Movandi’s flexible solutions solve 5G mmWave deployment cost and schedule challenges and provide future-proof solutions utilizing mesh and routing to further improve 5G coverage and capacity. Movandi’s strong and diverse system portfolio of IP and patents plays a critical role across the complete 5G ecosystem, from infrastructure to mobile, while allowing for maximum 5G coverage. www.movandi.com

Movandi was recently named the top 5G company on CNBC’s 2020 Disruptor 50 list and recognized by Verizon as a key technology partner in expanding 5G mmWave coverage. Movandi was also recognized by Inc. as one of 7 Innovative Startups to Watch in 2020, honored as a CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 and received the Global Semiconductor Alliance’s (GSA) 2018 Start-up to Watch award. For the latest Movandi news and awards, visit movandi.com/news.

