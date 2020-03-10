Napoleon Selects Ayla Networks to Launch New Connected Products

Market-leading Napoleon products will run on the Ayla IoT Cloud to realize energy efficiency gains and deliver an improved customer experience

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AylaCloud—Ayla Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for smart home device manufacturers and service providers, announced that Ontario, Canada-based Napoleon—a leading manufacturer of fireplaces, grills and HVAC equipment—has chosen the Ayla IoT platform to connect its first product offering, initially with select fireplace products.

“By using the Ayla IoT platform, Napoleon is demonstrating commitment to rapid product innovation and a superior connected-product experience,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “Napoleon is among the most recognized brands in the world, and we are proud to be selected to help develop the IoT solution for this newest initiative.”

Ayla Platform Covers Critical IoT Success Factors

Announced at the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo in New Orleans, David Shulver, Vice President of Hearth & HVAC Research and Development at Napoleon said, “The data analytics from the Ayla platform will help us understand how our products are used. This will drive more innovation and ultimately better products for our customers to enjoy, enabling us to stay true to our vision: to inspire and enhance the most memorable experiences people enjoy in their homes.”

In addition to time-to-market advantages and control platform features that will enhance customer support, Napoleon chose the Ayla platform for its proven record in the consumer IoT market. The Ayla platform offers flexibility to support the full breadth of current and future products, plus the ability to provide customers with the convenience of a mobile app and Amazon Alexa voice assistant to manage their connected products.

Benefits to Napoleon and Their Customers

The Ayla IoT platform provides comprehensive device, cloud and mobile app connectivity for any kind of product. Its end-to-end integrated technology includes the latest standards and protocols to enable Napoleon to connect their smart products to the cloud along with the software applications that are used to control them.

By using the Ayla platform, Napoleon can achieve the following benefits:

Easier and more cost-effective development of connected products.

More efficient automated management of connected products.

Faster innovation cycles and technology future-proofing for connected products.

Transformative customer experience with new level of comfort and convenience.

About Napoleon

Napoleon is North America’s largest privately owned manufacturer of high-quality wood and gas fireplaces (inserts and stoves), gourmet gas and charcoal grills, outdoor living products and a complete line of heating and cooling equipment—including Napoleon® brand fireplaces and gourmet grills. In business since its inception in 1976 as a small steel fabrication business in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, Napoleon has been named one of Canada’s Top 50 Best Managed Companies, an annual distinction sponsored by CIBC World Markets, Deloitte, The National Post, Queen’s School of Business and CEO Forum. The ISO 9001:2015 registered company now operates with 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space and employs more than 1,400 associates. For more information, visit https://napoleonfireplaces.com.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a leading provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world’s largest companies to connect any device, on any cloud, to any application. By leveraging the agile Ayla IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

