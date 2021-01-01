Nebraska Emergency Management Teams Up with Medallia to Optimize Digital User Experience

Nebraska’s Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has selected Medallia technology to improve how Nebraskans interact with the agency via digital channels

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that the State of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is leveraging Medallia’s Digital Disruption Quickstart to collect in-the-moment citizen feedback to better understand and improve the experience of its NEMA.Nebraska.gov website visitors.

With Medallia, NEMA will be able to better support Nebraskans visiting the NEMA.Nebraska.gov website for information on a day-to-day basis and during times of crisis, such as during natural disasters or as new issues arise due to COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, people need instant access to the right information on government websites. Medallia Digital Disruption Quickstart enables NEMA to deliver excellent experiences, reduce call center and customer support overload, while ultimately seeing significant improvements in overall customer satisfaction,” said Nick Thomas, head of public sector for Medallia.

