New Indie World Showcase Unveils More Than 20 New Indie Games Launching for Nintendo Switch In 2020

Nintendo Announces New Games from Indie Developers Around the World

REDMOND, Wash.– Today, Nintendo debuted a new Indie World video highlighting a wide variety of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems in 2020. This includes original platformers like Blue Fire; action-RPGs like Baldo; The Last Campfire, the next game from Hello Games, the creators of the acclaimed No Man's Sky; and sequels like PixelJunk Eden 2 and Exit the Gungeon, which launches for Nintendo Switch later today!





“Independent developers from around the world have continued to find a home on Nintendo Switch,” said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations. “Developers get to launch their games on a system that can be played at home or taken on the go, while fans can enjoy a rapidly growing library of these diverse and inspired indie games.”

To view the Indie World video in its entirety, visit https://indieworld.nintendo.com/. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Exit the Gungeon from Dodge Roll & Singlecore Games: Exit the Gungeon is a bullet-hell dungeon climber immediately following the events of Enter the Gungeon . Armed with an ever-changing weapon, an insatiable need to loot and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators. Exit the Gungeon launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later today!

from Dodge Roll & Singlecore Games: is a bullet-hell dungeon climber immediately following the events of . Armed with an ever-changing weapon, an insatiable need to loot and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators. launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later today! The Last Campfire from Hello Games: Discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins as you journey to light the last campfire. Experience a truly moving tale of magic and mystery when The Last Campfire launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

from Hello Games: Discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins as you journey to light the last campfire. Experience a truly moving tale of magic and mystery when launches for Nintendo Switch this summer. Blue Fire from Robi Studios: Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. A dark world awaits when Blue Fire launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer.

from Robi Studios: Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. A dark world awaits when launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer. Baldo from Naps Team: Meet many weird and funny characters and become immersed in the amazing world of Baldo , an action-adventure RPG full of puzzles, intriguing gameplay mechanics and intricate dungeons to solve spread through a wide, interactive open world. Baldo launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer.

from Naps Team: Meet many weird and funny characters and become immersed in the amazing world of , an action-adventure RPG full of puzzles, intriguing gameplay mechanics and intricate dungeons to solve spread through a wide, interactive open world. launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer. I Am Dead from Hollow Ponds: I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game, from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot’s Warehouse , about exploring the afterlife. I Am Dead launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later this year.

from Hollow Ponds: is a charming puzzle adventure game, from the creators of and , about exploring the afterlife. launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later this year. B.ARK from Tic Toc Games: It’s time for pugs, cats, bears and bunnies to save the solar system! Call your friends over to pilot powerful yet adorable ships, as you team up against waves of enemies in a side-scrolling shooter. B.ARK blasts off first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in late 2020.

from Tic Toc Games: It’s time for pugs, cats, bears and bunnies to save the solar system! Call your friends over to pilot powerful yet adorable ships, as you team up against waves of enemies in a side-scrolling shooter. blasts off first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in late 2020. Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 from Explosm Games: You play as Coop “Go Away, Weirdo” McCarthy, and all you want to do is make the world a better place. The trouble is: Nobody likes you, school sucks, you can’t find a prom date, everybody bullies you (including your teachers) and your attempts to help only make things worse. Get ready for a world full of weirdness when Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this spring.

from Explosm Games: You play as Coop “Go Away, Weirdo” McCarthy, and all you want to do is make the world a better place. The trouble is: Nobody likes you, school sucks, you can’t find a prom date, everybody bullies you (including your teachers) and your attempts to help only make things worse. Get ready for a world full of weirdness when launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this spring. Summer in Mara from Chibig: Take care of your own island and explore the ocean in this farming adventure. Discover the story of Koa in a game that combines farming, crafting and exploring in a tropical archipelago with a colorful style and strong narrative. Summer in Mara launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this spring.

from Chibig: Take care of your own island and explore the ocean in this farming adventure. Discover the story of Koa in a game that combines farming, crafting and exploring in a tropical archipelago with a colorful style and strong narrative. launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this spring. Quantum League from Nimble Giant Entertainment: Quantum League is a revolutionary time-paradox shooter: a competitive online FPS in which you battle within a time loop, tactically teaming up with your past and future selves in mind-blowing 1-v-1 and 2-v-2 matches. Quantum League time warps onto Nintendo Switch in late 2020.

from Nimble Giant Entertainment: is a revolutionary time-paradox shooter: a competitive online FPS in which you battle within a time loop, tactically teaming up with your past and future selves in mind-blowing 1-v-1 and 2-v-2 matches. time warps onto Nintendo Switch in late 2020. The Good Life from White Owls Inc.: Become a journalist from New York and head out to research Rainy Woods, the world’s happiest town in the English countryside. But Rainy Woods also hides a great secret. On full-moon nights, the inhabitants turn into dogs and cats. Enjoy the bizarre charm of Rainy Woods when The Good Life launches on Nintendo Switch later this year.

from White Owls Inc.: Become a journalist from New York and head out to research Rainy Woods, the world’s happiest town in the English countryside. But Rainy Woods also hides a great secret. On full-moon nights, the inhabitants turn into dogs and cats. Enjoy the bizarre charm of Rainy Woods when launches on Nintendo Switch later this year. PixelJunk Eden 2 from Q-Games: Jump, spin, swing and take out invading creatures to collect pollen and grow gardens back to full bloom. Along the way you’ll encounter a host of creatures and beautifully realized alien worlds to explore and liberate. Wallow in a feeling of synesthesia as the art and exquisite music from Baiyon envelops your mind and soul, and you, your Grimp and the delightful aesthetics of PixelJunk Eden become one. Enjoy this wonderland alone or with a friend via local multiplayer when PixelJunk Eden 2 launches on Nintendo Switch this summer.

from Q-Games: Jump, spin, swing and take out invading creatures to collect pollen and grow gardens back to full bloom. Along the way you’ll encounter a host of creatures and beautifully realized alien worlds to explore and liberate. Wallow in a feeling of synesthesia as the art and exquisite music from Baiyon envelops your mind and soul, and you, your Grimp and the delightful aesthetics of become one. Enjoy this wonderland alone or with a friend via local multiplayer when launches on Nintendo Switch this summer. Faeria from Abrakam: With its unique living board, Faeria will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield and fight for victory! The Nintendo Switch version of Faeria launches in Spring 2020.

from Abrakam: With its unique living board, will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield and fight for victory! The Nintendo Switch version of launches in Spring 2020. Eldest Souls from Fallen Flag Studio: Set in a grim, dark fantasy world, Eldest Souls innovates boss-rush gameplay with a high level of combat customization. Be among the first to take up the challenge when Eldest Souls launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer.

from Fallen Flag Studio: Set in a grim, dark fantasy world, innovates boss-rush gameplay with a high level of combat customization. Be among the first to take up the challenge when launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer. Moving Out from SMG Studio/DevM Games: For fans of cooperative gaming, Moving Out is an action-, puzzle-, physics-based moving simulator that brings a whole new meaning to “couch co-op.” Play alone or locally with friends in more than 50 levels across arcade, story and versus modes. Moving Out launches on Nintendo Switch on April 28, with pre-purchase for the game available now. Anyone that wants to try Moving Out now can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch to check out a free demo.

from SMG Studio/DevM Games: For fans of cooperative gaming, is an action-, puzzle-, physics-based moving simulator that brings a whole new meaning to “couch co-op.” Play alone or locally with friends in more than 50 levels across arcade, story and versus modes. launches on Nintendo Switch on April 28, with pre-purchase for the game available now. Anyone that wants to try now can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch to check out a free demo. Sky Racket from Double Dash Studios: Flying over whimsical worlds filled with vivid colors, it’s just you, a stylish scarf, a laser tennis racket and a horde of fluffy enemies trying to blow you back to the ground. Mixing the classic genres of shoot-’em-ups and block breakers, Sky Racket is the world’s first “Shmup Breaker!” Sky Racket launches on Nintendo Switch later today!

Additional indie games highlighted in the video that are coming to Nintendo Switch this year include Blair Witch from Bloober Team, Bounty Battle from Dark Screen Games, Dicey Dungeons from Distractionware Limited, Ghost of a Tale from SeithCG, Sky: Children of the Light from thatgamecompany, Superliminal from Pillow Castle and Wingspan from Monster Couch.

