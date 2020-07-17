New Medallia Digital Quickstart Delivers Real-Time Digital Experience Insights in Days

AI-powered solution reveals online consumer journey pain points, highlights areas for improvement to drive digital revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Digital Disruption Quickstart, arming brands with real-time insights of what customers experience on their websites, and empowering them to optimize their digital offerings to meet rapidly changing customer needs and drive revenue.

“Medallia Digital has made it easy for DICK’S Sporting Goods to identify when, where and how to optimize our digital experience. With targeted abandonment logic, we defined various demographics and customer types for tailored digital experiences and discovered new ideas for digital engagement,” said Miche Dwenger, VP of e-commerce experience at DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Easy and fast to set up, Medallia Digital Disruption Quickstart includes always-on as well as intercept surveys to capture feedback in context, an out-of-the box integration with Adobe Experience Platform Launch to help companies personalize the web experience, and Text Analytics and AI-powered insights to uncover and address the biggest issues. These powerful insights provide brands in-the-moment online consumer insights to quickly reveal pain points and help prioritize highest impact actions that will deliver exceptional digital experiences – critical in today’s digital-first environment.

“Brands are in the midst of digital disruption as customers have shifted purchasing behavior to online channels,” said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy for Adobe. “By tying customer feedback from Medallia’s Digital Disruption Quickstart to Adobe Experience Cloud through Experience Platform Launch, brands gain deeper insight into customer behavior—the why behind the what—and can take the actions required to meet fast-changing customer expectations.”

In a matter of days, Medallia Digital Disruption Quickstart empowers brands to help answer critical, revenue-driving questions such as: is my website meeting customer expectations; is the right inventory and information shared first; does it have the desired checkout functionality and is it easy to navigate.

“Digital disruption accelerated overnight as consumers have shifted their buying behaviors online. From healthcare and insurance websites, restaurant takeout and grocery shopping to retail and car buying, digital engagement is spiking. Brands have one chance to make a positive online impression and now, more than ever, they need to understand what their customers need and what intelligent actions are required to deliver on those needs,” said Sheri Kahn, senior vice president of product marketing for Medallia.

