Newegg Details Business Continuity Plans for COVID-19 Situation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19—Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 80 countries, today detailed the company’s plans for maintaining business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newegg remains open for business and is firmly committed to its partners and customers during this challenging time.

“These past few weeks of adjustment have been a monumental test for our organization as we’ve managed through unprecedented circumstances,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “Through it all, our employees rose to the challenge and adapted quickly to ensure Newegg is able to serve its customers without interruption.”

Now more than ever, Newegg is an essential provider of the products people need to successfully navigate the temporary restrictions in place intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. Demand has increased for technology products for workers to establish efficient home offices, and for parents to ensure their children are equipped for distance learning. Household products are also in high demand, as people are spending much more time at home than ever before. And Newegg is tapping into its global supply chain to ensure that face masks, digital thermometers and other important medical devices are readily available to those in need.

While most of Newegg’s workforce currently works remotely, the company’s warehouses are staffed and fulfilling customers without disruption. We’re taking extra steps to help ensure the health and safety of our warehouse employees who remain onsite to process customer orders. Providing additional janitorial service, educating about the importance of good workplace hygiene and supplying masks and other protective gear are some of the things we’re doing to ensure customers’ orders are picked, packed and shipped by healthy employees.

The company’s logistics business unit – Newegg Logistics – continues to provide critical third-party logistics (3PL) services to other companies, playing a vital role in those businesses’ ability to fulfill customer orders.

