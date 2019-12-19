Nintendo Download: Happy Holidays!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online* Star Fox 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for the Super NES system, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action. Super Punch-Out!! – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake. Kirby Super Star – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights! Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery.

Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online* Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown. Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run-and-gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.



DLC:

Team up for Screams When New DLC** Haunts Luigi’s Mansion 3 – The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack can now be pre-purchased for $9.99 in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system, and it features waves of new themed ghosts for ScareScraper mode and new mini-games for ScreamPark mode. The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack includes both Part 1 and Part 2, which will not be available for individual purchase, with Part 1 arriving by April 30, 2020. Part 1 includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode. It also introduces three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper mode. As a special bonus for those who purchase the DLC, players will receive an in-game Polterpup light called the Flashlight Type-P, which can be used during ScareScraper or Story Mode. Steel your spine, Luigi, and seek out those specters!

Free Winter Wonderland Update Brings Festive Cheer to Overcooked! 2 – Winter Wonderland is a celebration of the 2019 DLC** for Overcooked! 2, and includes new seasonally dressed kitchens inspired by the DLC packs Campfire Cook Off, Night of the Hangry Horde and Carnival of Chaos. Take a journey through the Onion Kingdom with this free update available today for all Overcooked! 2 players.

