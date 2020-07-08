Nintendo News: Donkey Kong Country Swings Onto Nintendo Switch Online This Month

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On July 15, Donkey Kong, the unstoppable king of swing, returns to the Nintendo Switch system with his touchstone adventure, the classic Super NES™ game Donkey Kong Country™. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll be able to join Donkey Kong, his pal Diddy Kong and their trusty animal friends as they explore jungles, climb snowcapped mountains and ride rollicking minecarts to hunt down their missing bananas from a cruel gang of Kremlings.





In addition to Donkey Kong Country, the hard-hitting wrestling game Natsume Championship Wrestling is also joining the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online library for the Nintendo Switch™ system. The Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection is adding a new NES™ game this month too: the isometric, action-RPG The Immortal.

The Nintendo Switch Online service now offers access to 85 classic games that can all be enjoyed at no extra charge. Here’s a full rundown of the games being added this month:

Super NES

Donkey Kong Country – Armed with chest-pounding muscle, mighty barrel rolls and awesome vine-swinging skills, Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong set out to face their adversaries, K. Rool and his reptilian crew of Kremlings. Play solo, compete with a friend or play cooperatively in over 100 levels filled with collectibles and hidden bonus levels.

Natsume Championship Wrestling– Choose from 12 outrageous wrestlers and bring the pain! With a robust grappling system and over 50 moves to master, experience the most realistic wrestling action of the 16-bit era. Test your might against the AI, or up to two players can compete in exhibition, tag team and round robin matches.

NES

The Immortal – Grab your Wizard’s Pack and let your quest unfold as you explore the Labyrinth of Eternity. Delve into the dungeon’s depths to uncover the mysteries of the ancient ruins. Your teacher Mordamir awaits below!

A Nintendo Switch Online membership offers access to growing libraries of classic Super NES and NES games, such as The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™, Super Metroid™ and Super Mario Bros.™ 3.

The paid online service is also a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. Pay a visit to a friend’s island who also owns the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons game or invite them back to your island and show off all your quirky neighbors and the cool upgrades you’ve made to your home. With online play in compatible games like Pokémon™ Sword, Pokémon™ Shield, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, Tetris 99® and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, and to learn about the free seven-day trial, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. https://nintendo.com/switch-online

