Nintendo News: Take an Active Break During Your Day with Jump Rope Challenge, Out Now for Free on Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Get up and get moving in the simple new Jump Rope Challenge game, now available for free as a limited-time release until the end of September in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system and on Nintendo.com.





By using a pair of Joy-Con controllers and imagining them as the handles of a jump rope, players can virtually jump rope every day. It’s all the fun of jumping, but there’s not a rope in sight! Two household members can jump in and play together to try to reach a high score, with each person holding one Joy-Con. With hopping bunnies as the characters, simple menus and no tutorials to jump through, it’s quick and easy to learn the ropes and get started.

For those who aren’t able to jump, or are worried about disturbing the downstairs neighbors, players can bend their knees or move their arms to play the game without creating any noise.

Jump Rope Challenge was created by a small group of Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan as a simple game to add some quick and fun movement into their daily lives.

For more information about Jump Rope Challenge, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/jump-rope-challenge-switch/.

