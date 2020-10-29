ONE Tech Delivers Visibility, Improving Overall Equipment Effectiveness for Auto Manufacturers Through AI

AI technology deployed at endpoint helps automotive OEMs increase OEE by more than 15%

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ONE Tech, a global leader in edge AI technology, today announced that auto manufacturers around the world are reducing downtime and increasing the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) of their assembly lines by more than 15 percent using ONE Tech’s MicroAI™ and Helio technologies.

MicroAI, a sophisticated proprietary machine learning algorithm that lives directly on a machine or small IoT device, provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) deep insight into the behavior, health and performance of their equipment/devices, for example, robotic welding arms across automotive assembly lines. These OEMs often face unexpected downtime and static maintenance schedules, which induce unnecessary costs and avoidable service hours. Lack of visibility into asset performance means they can react only when a problem shuts down a line.

Meanwhile, Helio is ONE Tech’s Server that allows organizations to deploy MicroAI on multiple devices simultaneously, enabling performance benchmarking, health data visualizations, field service workflows, such as workorders, and more. Helio consolidates disparate data sources into a single system for driving deeper insights into operations of facilitates, such as machine and operator performance, planned versus actual cycle-times, utilization, signs of failure, patterns in downtime events and more resolution into downtime events.

By creating more visibility into the operations of individual manufacturing lines, specifically – what is causing both unplanned downtime events and nuisance events (< 5 minute unexpected downtime), plant managers can make adjustments to reduce those events to keep operations running smoothly. This improves overall output of the line, which increases OEE.

In one use case, an auto manufacturer was finding that its robotic welding arms across an automotive assembly line were performing at a lower than expected OEE of 50 percent. Productivity and uptime metrics were not within acceptable levels and the factory was leaving billable machine hours and production on the table. Using ONE Tech’s MicroAI and Helio, OEE was increased to 80 percent, and additional benefits for the auto manufacturer included:

Less unexpected downtime

Reduced maintenance visits due to optimized service schedule

Faster identification and remediation of critical machine issues leading to higher uptime

Accurate and real time status of machine health

“Auto manufacturers have struggled with visibility into the health of their automated systems and, because of that, productivity on their assembly lines has suffered,” said ONE Tech CEO Yasser Khan. “With ONE Tech MicroAI and Helio, automotive OEMs can be less reactive and more predictive in regards to device and machine maintenance, making them more productive and profitable, and leading them down the path to Industry 4.0.”

For more information about ONE Tech and MicroAI and Helio, visit www.onetech.ai.

About ONE Tech

ONE Tech is redefining artificial intelligence at the network edge, delivering powerful endpoint and edge AI and machine learning solutions that help enterprises and industrial companies achieve deeper insights into the behavior of machines and processes within their organization. ONE Tech’s MicroAI™ technology curates raw IoT data on the network edge rather than in the cloud, helping companies discern valuable data and quickly spot anomalies by triggering actionable insights and alerts. Devices are trained in the local environment, allowing for personalization while providing the highest levels of security and privacy. For more information, visit www.onetech.ai, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

