OPAQ and onShore to Present Free Webinar on Benefits of Moving Enterprise Security to the Network Edge

Experts will Explain How to Implement Zero Trust Policy Enforcement and Controls for Hybrid, Multi-Cloud and Telework Environments

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITchannel—OPAQ, the SASE network company, announced today that it will co-present an educational webinar with onShore Security on March 31 that explains the security challenges created by digital transformation of IT infrastructures to support hybrid and multi-cloud adoption and telework. Experts from both companies will also discuss the benefits of moving security policy enforcement and inspection engines to the edge of the network and closer to users with a new architecture called secure access service edge or SASE.

WHO: Derek Gabbard, Vice President of OPAQ is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, where he served in tactical communications. He was previously CEO of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, a cyber threat intelligence provider for commercial, US Federal Civilian Agencies and US Defense Department and Intelligence Communities. Derek also served as a senior member of the technical staff at Carnegie Mellon University CERT where he developed best practices for information security controls and processes for the Department of Defense and United States Air Force. Stelios Valavanis is founder and CEO of onShore Security, a managed cybersecurity company with an emphasis on banking and financial services. Stel is an expert in network and cyber security, having begun designing Internet security for trading firms in the 1990s. Before founding onShore, he held a number of technical positions at the University of Chicago and is active in the startup community as a member of the Chicago Archangels. He currently serves on the board of directors of the ACLU of Illinois, The Lane 2nd Century Foundation, and 23E Studios, and serves on several advisory boards and committees. WHAT: With the adoption of multi-cloud infrastructures and applications, and the rise in user mobility and remote work, the traditional data center-centric approach to network security is quickly becoming obsolete. Centralized security inspection and enforcement architectures are struggling to support loads they were not designed to bear, impacting user experience and productivity with latency, increasing networking costs, and creating complex, time-consuming management of endpoint software and security. This webinar will discuss the shortcomings of current network security models and the advantages of moving security to the edge using a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) approach that enables organizations to implement Zero Trust controls. WHEN: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern Time. WHERE: Delivered to your device with confirmed registration. HOW: To register, visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/14955/383875. To schedule a conversation with Derek Gabbard, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341.

About OPAQ

OPAQ is the premier networking and security cloud company. The OPAQ cloud is a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that protects an organization’s entire distributed network – data centers, branch offices, remote users, and IoT devices across all ports and protocols. OPAQ delivers zero trust security-as-a-service using an infrastructure optimized for security and hyperscale performance. With OPAQ, organizations can implement and enforce consistent zero trust security policies, centrally monitor network and security performance, generate reports, and manage security infrastructure – all through a single cloud console. This enables customers to maintain secure access to systems and data no matter how the network evolves. To learn more, visit www.opaq.com.

Contacts

Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for OPAQ



781-237-0341



marc@mgpr.net