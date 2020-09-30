Panasonic Donates Equipment to Aid E-Learning

Easily cleaned, semi-rugged devices to benefit several families: Panasonic donated 100 refurbished laptops and handhelds to charities in the UK, France and Germany.

CARDIFF, UK. 30th September 2020 – Panasonic has today announced partnerships with three major charities in Europe to provide refurbished laptops and tablets to socially disadvantaged families. The programme is focused on enabling children to have access to the full benefits of eLearning in the current climate. In the UK, the equipment will be used in Sheffield and Northern Ireland.

Save the Children in the UK, Apprentis D’Auteuil in France and Die Arche Kinder Projekt in Germany will receive 100 refurbished semi-rugged laptops and handheld devices during a two-year period – starting with 30 now. The equipment can be easily sanitised and shared amongst multiple families via a ‘library’ system. The first delivery of devices to the charities will have a total value of €50,000.

Junichi Suzuki, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Europe B.V comments,

“Access to eLearning with the right equipment is paramount for the growth and development of the next generation. We hope that our contribution will provide additional home schooling support for those who need it most.”

Panasonic’s Partnerships with European Charities

Save the Children has helped 20,000 children and their families in the UK over the past two years with early learning and development support. The partnership with Panasonic has been welcomed as an important addition to schemes already in place to help provide access to technology.

Sayyeda Salam, Director of Partnerships and Philanthropy at Save the Children, said:

“During the Coronavirus pandemic, families have been relying on digital resources to enable their children’s learning to continue at home. However, not all families across the UK can afford computers or tablets and children from these households risk falling behind in their education. Save the Children works with local communities and partners to ensure these children get the vital support they need. This generous donation from Panasonic will make a big difference and help children to reach their full potential.”

Laptops and Handhelds to support eLearning

This programme follows a Panasonic campaign to equip European University Professors with Lecture Capture Solutions. Participants of the campaign were asked about their experience of delivering virtual lectures during the previous semester and a lack of technical equipment on both sides was cited as a major challenge.

The equipment is being provided by the “Mobile Solutions Business Division”, Panasonic Manufacturing UK. Kevin Jones, Managing Director comments,

“Feedback from professors across Europe quickly identified the need for students from all backgrounds to also have access to technology at home to be able to take advantage of eLearning solutions. We are in a privileged position to be able to help.”

Press Contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)118 949 7737

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 61.9 billion Euro (7.49 trillion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020).

Source: RealWire