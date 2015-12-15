Panasonic doubles down with latest generation TOUGHBOOK 33 detachable notebook

Improved performance, memory and storage – all at a similar price point – in Panasonic’s latest generation 2-in-1 rugged detachable notebook.

BRACKNELL, UK. 23rd March 2021 – Panasonic has doubled down with its latest generation of the popular TOUGHBOOK 33 rugged notebook by delivering 40% faster performance, double the memory and double the storage of its predecessor all at a similar price point. Available immediately, the updated 2-in-1 detachable notebook, already a work hero for emergency fire and field services organisations across Europe, looks set to continue its market-leading position with these latest future-proof upgrades.

With the addition of a 10th generation Intel® Core® i5-10310U Processor (with Intel® vPro Technology) Quad Core CPU (previously Dual Core), the second generation TOUGHBOOK 33 notebook delivers up to 40% more computing performance whilst maintaining its 20-hour work life with user hot swappable, extended twin batteries.

Memory has been doubled from 8GB to 16GB RAM as standard (optional 32GB). Storage has been boosted to 512GB (from 256GB) with the NVMe Opal SSD, which self-encrypts in real-time, freeing-up processing capacity and offering enhanced data protection to information sensitive industries such as emergency services, security forces and defence. A quick release, removable Solid State Drive is available on a project basis for those organisations requiring added data security. Other additional enhancements include the latest WiFi (Intel Wireless 6 AX 201) and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a USB Type-C™ port with charging capabilities.

The Windows 10 Pro device includes a 12” outdoor 1,200cd/m2 QHD (2160 x 1440 pixels) display with 3:2 aspect ratio and sunlight viewable, glove enabled, 10-finger capacitive dual touchscreen. In addition, it includes a IP55 digitizer pen for workers that need the highest levels of writing, drawing or signature accuracy in the toughest weather conditions.

With its detachable keyboard and six usage modes, a comprehensive range of industry ports and customisable options, the 2-in-1 offers the best of all worlds for mobile workers. Drop resistant to 150cm* and with an IP65 rating against dust and water, this latest device is tough enough for any outdoor environment.

“The TOUGHBOOK 33 detachable notebook is relied upon by public sector and field services workers across Europe and is already being used as the Mobile Data Terminal of choice by 35 different fire services across the UK alone,” said Dirk Weigelt, European Product Manager for rugged mobile IT at Panasonic. “These second generation enhancements ensure the device has been future-proofed for long continued use with incredibly competitive pricing and ongoing compatibility with existing peripherals, docks and mounts.”

The TOUGHBOOK 33 2-in-1 detachable notebook is priced starting at £3,160 + VAT and the TOUGHTBOOK 33 tablet starting at £2,662 + VAT.

For more information, visit: www.toughbook.eu

* Tested by an independent third party lab following MIL-STD-810G Method 516.6 Procedure IV.

Press Contact:

The Amber Group

Kiri O’Leary

kiri@ambergroup.net

+44 (0)118 9497737

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B sectors. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide and reported consolidated net sales of 61.9 billion Euro (7.49 trillion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2020. Committed to pursuing new value through collaborative innovation, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for customers. Learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business

Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business is a Business Unit of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU). Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Mobile Solutions Business helps mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. As European market leaders, Panasonic had a 45% revenue share of sales of rugged and durable notebooks and tablets in 2019 (VDC Research, March 2020). Visit: www.toughbook.eu

Source: RealWire