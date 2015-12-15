Payment Alliance International Acquires B & B Music ATM Portfolio

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATM–Payment Alliance International (PAI), the U.S. leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, today announced it has acquired the ATM portfolio of Cleveland-based B & B Music & Video. The acquisition adds more than 580 company-owned and 120 merchant-owned ATMs to the nationwide fleet PAI services and supports. The acquisition also includes an additional 20 ATMs enabled with Bitcoin purchasing capabilities.

Over the past 15 years, B & B has built a dense regional Northeastern Ohio base of ATMs through organic and acquisitive growth. Acquiring B & B’s ATM portfolio not only creates a strong local presence for PAI in the Cleveland market, but continues national expansion of the PAI’s proprietary tools and services. This includes Vantage Technical Services for cash management, cash-in-transit and equipment maintenance, as well as AMP+, a complete portfolio management toolset providing real-time visibility and control to manage ATMs more effectively.

“B & B’s sales efforts have been focused on transparency, trust and excellent service,” said Jordan Brown, president of sales. “PAI offers terrific resources and support so we can continue to deliver at a superior level,” added Brown. “I look forward to joining PAI to extend their footprint in Northeast Ohio and beyond.”

“I couldn’t be more delighted for the B & B team join PAI,” said David Dove, CEO of PAI. “Jordan Brown will be a significant addition to the management team for our small retail placement line of business.”

MelCap Partners, LLC advised and represented B & B during the transaction and facilitated the acquisition. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Payment Alliance International

Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation’s largest, privately held provider of ATM portfolio management tools and services for more than 100,000 ATMs, including transaction processing, bank sponsorship, maintenance, cash-in-transit (CIT) servicing and AMP+, the company’s market-leading technology. AMP+ offers ultimate visibility and control to maximize ATM portfolio effectiveness and profitability. For more information, please visit gopai.com.

About B & B Music & Video

Family-owned B & B Music & Video operates ATM’s, coin-operated jukeboxes, video games, pool tables and countertop games, along with a variety of other coin-operated amusement equipment. Servicing Northeast Ohio since 1957, B & B is dedicated to excellent and fast service combined with a personal, hands-on approach. For more information, please visit b-bmusic.com.

