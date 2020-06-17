Pokémon Announces New Games, Mobile Apps, and More

New Game Reveals Coincide with Launch of The Isle of Armor Downloadable Content for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, unveiled a broad range of new video games, apps, and more during a Pokémon Presents video presentation. These experiences will enable players everywhere to interact with Pokémon in a variety of new ways. The Isle of Armor, the first set of content in the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, also launches today worldwide. This downloadable content for the blockbuster Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop1 and allows Trainers to continue their adventures in the Galar region.





Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Passes: The Isle of Armor

The first new adventure unlocked by the Expansion Passes takes place on the Isle of Armor, an island of the Galar region. Many Pokémon make this island their home, living freely amid the lush nature. The island is also home to a dojo for Pokémon battles, where players and their Pokémon will train hard to become even stronger under Mustard, the dojo’s master.

In celebration of the launch of The Isle of Armor, a special Max Raid Battle featuring the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora2 will be available in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. If one million players around the world win this Max Raid Battle from June 17 through June 28, Trainers can receive a special Shiny Zeraora.3 The celebration continues in Pokémon GO, where Galarian Farfetch’d will make an appearance and players will receive special avatar items based on the clothing they can wear during their adventures on the Isle of Armor.

For more information about the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, please visit Pokemon.com/SwordShieldEX.

New Pokémon Snap

The New Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo Switch system is based on its namesake, which was first released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1999. This game will take Trainers on an adventure to unknown islands overflowing with natural sights such as jungles and beaches, where they can research various Pokémon in their natural habitats. They will take photos to make their very own in-game Pokémon Photodex, all while discovering new, never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.

For more information about New Pokémon Snap, please visit Pokemon.com/NewPokemonSnap.

Pokémon Café Mix

Pokémon Café Mix is a free-to-start game for Nintendo Switch systems and mobile devices. Starting today, Trainers can preload Pokémon Café Mix in Nintendo eShop, preorder the app in the App Store, or preregister the app on Google Play.

Pokémon Café Mix is a unique puzzle game where players can link Pokémon icons together by swirling them around. To link icons, players will need to grab a Pokémon icon and drag it next to another icon of the same Pokémon species. Icons will be cleared after they are linked together.

The player will be the owner of a café that Pokémon visit, where they will work alongside Pokémon to prepare drinks and dishes for Pokémon customers by completing puzzles. Pokémon on the café’s staff have special Café Skills that can be used to help complete puzzles. Once a puzzle is completed, the player can serve an order to a customer. The player can increase their friendship levels with Pokémon by serving them delicious drinks and dishes. As more puzzles are completed, the café can be upgraded by getting new tools or having new areas added. New Pokémon may come visit, lured in by the different upgrades.

For more information about Pokémon Café Mix, please visit Pokemon.com/cafemix.

Pokémon GO

In collaboration with Niantic, The Pokémon Company announced that Mega-Evolved Pokémon will appear in the real world in Pokémon GO. Fans can look forward to experiencing a new take on Mega Evolution that takes advantage of Pokémon GO’s unique gameplay.

For more information about Pokémon GO, please visit Pokemongo.com. To download the app, please visit the App Store or Google Play.

Pokémon Smile

With Pokémon Smile, Pokémon continues to expand its app offerings for younger children by incorporating the world of Pokémon into the everyday task of brushing your teeth. The app is a unique new mobile experience for the Pokémon brand that makes brushing your teeth a fun activity and encourages kids to develop good brushing habits.4 Pokémon Smile is available for download beginning today at no cost in the App Store and on Google Play.

Pokémon Smile uses a mobile device’s camera to observe the player’s toothbrushing activity. If the player skillfully brushes their teeth, they can defeat cavity-causing bacteria depicted in the game and then catch Pokémon. The game will guide the user through the toothbrushing process, so each playthrough can help them brush all areas in their mouth.5

Parents can receive notifications from Pokémon Smile at up to three set times per day that remind them it’s time for kids to brush their teeth. They can also set the duration of each toothbrushing session to be between one and three minutes, based on the varying needs of children of different ages. The app is filled with elements to encourage the player to continue playing the game with the intent of slowly building a habit of brushing their teeth. Players will want to keep coming back to catch over one hundred species of Pokémon in Pokémon Smile and fill out their in-app Pokédex. They can also collect fun in-app decorative headwear to display on themselves virtually as they brush their teeth.

For more information about Pokémon Smile, please visit Pokemon.com/Smile.

To download the app, please visit the App Store or Google Play.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

About Nintendo

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.9 billion video games and more than 766 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at http://www.nintendo.com.

_________________

1 Full version of game required to use the Expansion Pass for that game. Games and Expansion Passes sold separately. Each Expansion Pass is only compatible with the game version of the same name.

2 The Zeraora appearing in Max Raid Battles cannot be caught.

3 To receive Shiny Zeraora, players must move a Pokémon between Pokémon HOME and Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield during the event. Shiny Zeraora will be gifted via the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME. An internet connection and the latest Wild Area News are required to challenge Zeraora. The Wild Area News is automatically received when the Nintendo Switch system is connected to the internet. Players can manually receive it by selecting Get the Wild Area News under Mystery Gift in the X menu.

4 This app is not intended to prevent or treat cavities, and it does not guarantee that children will gain a liking for brushing their teeth or make it a habit.

5 A parent or guardian should always be present and support the child in brushing their teeth to avoid accidents.

Contacts

TPCi



Elvin Gee



e.gee@pokemon.com

TriplePoint for TPCi



Gentry Henry



ghenry@triplepointpr.com