Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14

Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, October 13 at 12am PT and runs for 48 hours, delivering two full days of shopping on more than a million deals worldwide for Prime members

Through October 12, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store

Through October 14, members can ‘Spend $10’ to ‘Get $10’ while shopping in store at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up and Amazon 4-star stores and earn up to $50 in credits to use on Amazon.com during Prime Day

Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Sunday, October 11, to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Members will also find select device deals early on Amazon.com starting Monday, October 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Two full days of can’t-miss savings are almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12am PT / 3am ET on October 13 in 19 countries worldwide. Prime members will have exclusive access to more than one million deals on everything they need and love, including the most popular, beloved brands and must-have holiday gifts across every category from toys, electronics, fashion, Amazon devices and more. Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Sunday, October 11 to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Anyone can get a jump-start on their holiday shopping and savings this Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/primeday.

Support Small Businesses

Prime members can support small businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals featured in the Support Small storefront, Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. More than half of the items sold in Amazon’s store worldwide are from third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses, and last Prime Day, these sellers surpassed $2 billion in sales.

To make it easier than ever for customers to support small businesses, Amazon has launched new, curated collections to connect customers with local small businesses. Through October 12, Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in Amazon’s store. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to start shopping.

“We’ve been thrilled with the increased traffic and revenue Pawstruck has experienced this week since the Spend $10, Get $10 small business promotion launched,” said Kyle Goguen, founder of Pawstruck in El Segundo, CA. “We’re anxiously awaiting Prime Day 2020, where we expect even greater results.”

Prime Day Deals Preview

When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before. Additionally, members can shop featured lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands and products. Watch for deals on Nintendo Switch Titles, Barbie & Hot Wheels toys, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Panasonic Cameras and Premium Beauty brands this Prime Day. These offers could sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings.

A preview of Prime Day deals members can expect include:

Amazon Devices

Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99

Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00

Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99

Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99

Electronics

Save 36% on 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership + SanDisk 128GB Memory Card

Save up to 33% on select Nintendo Switch titles

Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras

Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames

Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras

Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save on JBL Boombox

Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands

Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs

Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens

Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers

Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer

Smart Home

Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)

Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products

Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums

Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub

Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more

Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat

Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums

Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

Small Businesses Including Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Handmade

Save up to 47% on Parker Baby Co. baby products and gear

Save up to 40% on Pawstruck natural dog treats

Save up to 25% on Simply Gum natural breath mints and chewing gum

Save 20% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Skoolzy STEM Peg Board Toddler Stacking Toys and Taco vs. Burrito, the surprisingly strategic card game

Save up to 25% on select Amazon Launchpad products including Trifo Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Save up to 20% on handcrafted gifts and décor from Amazon Handmade

Save 20% on pumpkin bakery soy candles from Amazon Handmade Maker, Lorenzen Candle Co

Save 20% on rose embossing rolling pins from Amazon Handmade Maker, Algis Crafts

Save 20% on blue simulated turquoise hoop earrings from Amazon Handmade Maker, MJLuLu

Save 20% on dog leash holders from Amazon Handmade Maker, G3 Studios

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 30% on Classic Brands, Furrino, and Sauder furniture

Save up to 30% on Zinus furniture

Save up to 30% on Casper mattresses

Save up to 35% on Bissell floorcare

Save up to 40% on kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, Pyrex, Corelle and more

Save up to 50% on Instant Pot products

Save up to 30% on Cuisinart appliances and cookware

Save up to 37% on Ninja kitchen products

Toys & Games

Save up to 30% on Arts & Crafts sets for kids

Save up to 30% on Barbie & Hot Wheels toys

Save up to 40% on Fashion Dolls and Accessories from brands like L.O.L. Surprise!, Calico Critters and Journey Girls

Save up to 30% on NERF Toys

Save up to 30% on Playskool, Sesame Street and Littlest Pet Shop toys

Save up to 30% on toys from Marvel, Star Wars and more

Save up to 30% on toys from Melissa & Doug, V-Tech, Battat, Hape and more

Save up to 30% on Outdoor and Ride-on products

Save up to 30% on games from Magic the Gathering, Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys and building sets

Save 15% on AmScope Microscopes for Kids

Fashion

Save up to 40% on select Levi’s for the whole family

Save up to 35% on select Calvin Klein underwear

Save up to 50% on select watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, Fossil and more

Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s clothing and more from our brands

Save up to 30% on select Cubcoats for kids

Save up to 15% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop

Save up to 40% on select dresses from Shopbop

Save up to 30% on select styles from The Drop

Save up to 40% on select Champion apparel

Save up to 30% on select Tommy Hilfiger apparel

Save up to 30% on select New Balance for the family

Beauty

Save up to 43% on Panasonic’s men’s grooming products

Save more than 35% on Waterpik Counterop Aquarius products

Save up to 55% on select oral care favorites from Crest

Save up to 50% on select Conair products

Save up to 50% on select men’s grooming favorites from Braun and Gillette

Save 20% on skin care products from brands including Aquaphor, Coppertone, Eucerin and Nivea

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty hair and skin care appliances from top brands like BaBylissPro, ghd, Foreo, NuFace, Paul Mitchell, PMD Beauty, Rusk and T3

Save up to 40% on Premium Beauty favorites from brands including Bioderma, Elemis, HAUS Laboratories by Lady Gaga, Mustela, Oribe, Redken and Stila

Save 30% or more on Mario Badescu, Pureology, Nioxin, Philosophy, R+Co, Dermablend, Stila, BaBylisspRO, Glo Science, NuFace, PMD Beauty and many more Premium Beauty brands

Health & Personal Care

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa Lite and Aria Air

Save up to 30% on household essentials from Proctor & Gamble (P&G)

Save up to 30% on ‘on the go’ snack bars and ready to drink beverages

Save up to 20% on select products from Nature’s Bounty

Save up to 20% on nutrition & wellness favorites from brands including Garden of Life, Culturelle and Dymatize

Save up to 20% on Marpac white noise machines

Save up to 25% on home air fresheners from brands including Finish, Air Wick, Woolite and Rid-X

Save 15% on First Aid Only 299 All-Purpose First Aid Kit

Save 20% on Scott washroom essentials

Amazon Brands

Save up to 35% on coffee and espresso from Happy Belly and Solimo

Save up to 50% on Belei skin care products

Save 20% on baby essentials from Mama Bear

Save 20% on health and personal care products from Solimo

Save 20% on snacks and grocery essentials from Happy Belly

Save 20% on health and wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care

Save up to 40% on AmazonBasics products including luggage and travel gear, home furnishings, and kitchen essentials

Automotive, Tools & Home Improvement

Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save 35% off on NOCO Products

Save 20% on Shell Rotella T6 Full Synthetic 5W-40 Diesel Engine Oil

Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits and Microfiber Towels

Save 20% on Select Chemical Guys Kits

Save 30% on Select Camco Rhino Heavy Duty Tote Tanks

Save up to 40% on DEWALT tools

Save up to 40% on CRAFTSMAN tools

Save on Sylvania light bulbs

Save up to 15% on select Kidde smoke & carbon monoxide alarms

Lawn & Garden

Save on select Scotts lawn and garden products

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents live plants

Save up to 20% on select Costa Farms live plants

Save up to 20% on select Briggs & Stratton power products

Save up to 20% on select Classic Accessories patio covers

Save up to 20% on select Worx fall clean up equipment and power tools

Save up to 15% on select Worx Hydroshot pressure washer and PowerShare products

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER string and hedge trimmers

Baby

Save up to 35% on baby feeding essentials

Save up to 20% on baby bath essentials

Save 20% on 4-Star baby products

Save 20% or more on baby nursery essentials

Save up to 20% on Evenflo products

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 30% on select Segway self-balancing electric scooters

Save up to 20% on select Speedo Swim apparel and equipment

Save up to 35% on select adidas clothing, footwear and accessories

Save up to 40% on Coleman Outdoor Essentials

Pets

Save 30% on Wellness dog & cat food and treats

Save up to 20% on Bayer K9 Advantix

Major Appliances

Save up to 15% on GE Profile Ice Maker

Save up to 20% on Midea Fridges and Freezers

Save up to 20% on Winia Compact Appliances

Save up to 15% on New Air Appliances

Save up to 20% on Broan Range Hoods

Save up to 20% on Cosmo Appliances

Grocery

Save up to 35% on select products from Orgain

Save 35% on customer favorite beverages from brands including Keurig, Crystal Light and more

Save 30% on Hershey’s Halloween candy favorites

Save up to 25% on ConAgra products

Save 30% or more on select pantry staples from Campbell’s, Izze’s, Planters, Quaker, RX Bar and more

Additional Deals from Across Amazon

Spend $10, Get $10 In-Store: Prime members who shop online or in store at Whole Foods Market, as well as at Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star can receive up to $50 in Amazon.com credit to use on Prime Day by earning the “Spend $10, Get $10” in-store offer.

Prime members who shop online or in store at Whole Foods Market, as well as at Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star can receive up to $50 in Amazon.com credit to use on Prime Day by earning the “Spend $10, Get $10” in-store offer. Amazon Fresh: New Fresh customers can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh.

New Fresh customers can enjoy $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh. Amazon Music Unlimited: For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts. With purchase of select Amazon Echo devices on Prime Day, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free access to the premium music streaming tier now featuring podcasts.

For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs ad-free, and now a wide selection of popular podcasts. With purchase of select Amazon Echo devices on Prime Day, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free access to the premium music streaming tier now featuring podcasts. Prime Video : Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off and for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals

: Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off and for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at Kindle Unlimited : New customers to Kindle Unlimited get 3 months free with a new subscription

: New customers to Kindle Unlimited get 3 months free with a new subscription Kindle Book Deals : Receive a $5 credit on any Kindle book with the purchase of select Kindle devices.

: Receive a $5 credit on any Kindle book with the purchase of select Kindle devices. Books : Discover discount and flash deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks, including kids content

: Discover discount and flash deals on select multi-genre books and ebooks, including kids content Crown Channel: Prime members can grab free in-game content for Yahtzee with Buddies from Prime Gaming. Yahtzee with Buddies is featured in Season 2 of Chasing the Crown on Crown Channel. Chasing the Crown supports up-and-coming Twitch streamers, helping them build their audiences and hone their skills as they compete for a $50,000 cash prize. Season 2 starts Friday, Oct. 9 at twitch.tv/crown.

Prime members can grab free in-game content for from Prime Gaming. is featured in Season 2 of on Crown Channel. supports up-and-coming Twitch streamers, helping them build their audiences and hone their skills as they compete for a $50,000 cash prize. Season 2 starts Friday, Oct. 9 at twitch.tv/crown. Amazon Gift Cards: On October 13 and 14, Prime members will receive a $10 promotional credit when they purchase an Amazon Gift Card of $40 or more (including newly-launched Amazon Video eGift Cards, available on mobile) or reload their own gift card balance with $40 or more. This limited-time offer is available while supplies last and has a limit of one per Amazon customer account. The promotional credit will expire on November 29, 2020. Other restrictions apply.

On October 13 and 14, Prime members will receive a $10 promotional credit when they purchase an Amazon Gift Card of $40 or more (including newly-launched Amazon Video eGift Cards, available on mobile) or reload their own gift card balance with $40 or more. This limited-time offer is available while supplies last and has a limit of one per Amazon customer account. The promotional credit will expire on November 29, 2020. Other restrictions apply. Audible: Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks, wellness programs and podcasts, all available on an all-you-can-listen basis. One upcoming highlight of the Plus catalog is The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends , releasing only on Audible on October 14. This first podcast of its kind from the iconic children’s show introduces preschool listeners to brand new Sesame Street character Foley, and includes original music, interactive games, jokes, and visits from friends like Elmo.

Prime members can save $50 on a year of Audible Premium Plus. Audible members will also get access to the Plus catalog, featuring more than 10K Audible Originals, audiobooks, wellness programs and podcasts, all available on an all-you-can-listen basis. One upcoming highlight of the Plus catalog is , releasing only on Audible on October 14. This first podcast of its kind from the iconic children’s show introduces preschool listeners to brand new Sesame Street character Foley, and includes original music, interactive games, jokes, and visits from friends like Elmo. IMDbPro: Prime members receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro at imdbpro.com, the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95 – the lowest price of the year – for a full year of access. IMDbPro members who join through the Prime Day offer are also eligible for 50% off Dropbox Plus for one year – the largest discount offered ever. This exclusive, limited-time offer is available for new and returning IMDbPro memberships.

Prime members receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro at imdbpro.com, the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95 – the lowest price of the year – for a full year of access. IMDbPro members who join through the Prime Day offer are also eligible for 50% off Dropbox Plus for one year – the largest discount offered ever. This exclusive, limited-time offer is available for new and returning IMDbPro memberships. Amazon Warehouse : Members save an extra 20% on thousands of quality pre-owned, used and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse.

: Members save an extra 20% on thousands of quality pre-owned, used and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse. Woot!: Amazon’s daily deal site will have deals with deep discounts and free shipping available only to Prime members from October 11 through October 17. Visit woot.com or download the Woot! app.

Ways to Shop This Prime Day

Shop with Alexa: Prime members can discover deals by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Plus, starting today and for a limited time, new Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

Prime members can discover deals by asking “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?” Plus, starting today and for a limited time, new Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.” Holiday Gift Guides: Get an early start on holiday shopping with Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts, available earlier than ever before at amazon.com/gifts. Launching in time for Prime Day, Amazon’s gift guides offer Prime members exclusive gifting selection and Prime Day deals from some of the hottest brands in toys, electronics, home, beauty, fashion and more.

Get an early start on holiday shopping with Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts, available earlier than ever before at amazon.com/gifts. Launching in time for Prime Day, Amazon’s gift guides offer Prime members exclusive gifting selection and Prime Day deals from some of the hottest brands in toys, electronics, home, beauty, fashion and more. Amazon Prime Credit Cards: Now through October 31, eligible Prime members who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. To apply, visit amazon.com/primevisa. Additionally, from October 12 through October 18, eligible Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card will receive up to 25% back on a curated selection of best-selling products across categories including consumer electronics, home, digital gaming, and more. More details can be found at amazon.com/pcb.

Now through October 31, eligible Prime members who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. To apply, visit amazon.com/primevisa. Additionally, from October 12 through October 18, eligible Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card will receive up to 25% back on a curated selection of best-selling products across categories including consumer electronics, home, digital gaming, and more. More details can be found at amazon.com/pcb. Go In-Store: Prime members can visit Amazon’s physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon Fresh to find in-store deals.

Prime members can visit Amazon’s physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon Fresh to find in-store deals. Amazon Live : Tune in to Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see live product demonstrations, hear directly from brands, and shop can’t miss deals the minute they go live. Customers will see products in action through cooking demonstrations, try-on hauls, and more, and celebrities and influencers will be joining live to surprise customers with exclusive experiences. Viewers can easily shop the products and brands featured through a carousel that updates in real-time as hosts discuss the products. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday

: Tune in to Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see live product demonstrations, hear directly from brands, and shop can’t miss deals the minute they go live. Customers will see products in action through cooking demonstrations, try-on hauls, and more, and celebrities and influencers will be joining live to surprise customers with exclusive experiences. Viewers can easily shop the products and brands featured through a carousel that updates in real-time as hosts discuss the products. To watch, visit AmazonSmile: Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience – amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options – with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible purchases to the charity of their choice. AmazonSmile customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app by opening the app and finding ‘Settings’ in the main menu (☰), tap on ‘AmazonSmile’ and follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile on your phone.

Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience – amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options – with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible purchases to the charity of their choice. AmazonSmile customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app by opening the app and finding ‘Settings’ in the main menu (☰), tap on ‘AmazonSmile’ and follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile on your phone. Climate Pledge Friendly : Customers can discover and shop for products that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, which help preserve the natural world. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly.

: Customers can discover and shop for products that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, which help preserve the natural world. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly. Amazon Photos Prime Day Photos Sweepstakes: Customers can enter for a chance to win the Prime Day Photos Sweepstakes by downloading the Amazon Photos app, sharing a photo that shows how Prime delivers joy, tagging Amazon Photos (@amazon.photos on Instagram and @amazonphotos on Facebook and Twitter), and using the hashtag #PrimeDayPhotos. A total of 30 winners will receive $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Cards good for purchases on Amazon.com. Get details at amazon.com/primedayphotos.

Customers can enter for a chance to win the Prime Day Photos Sweepstakes by downloading the Amazon Photos app, sharing a photo that shows how Prime delivers joy, tagging Amazon Photos (@amazon.photos on Instagram and @amazonphotos on Facebook and Twitter), and using the hashtag #PrimeDayPhotos. A total of 30 winners will receive $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Cards good for purchases on Amazon.com. Get details at amazon.com/primedayphotos. Amazon.com in Spanish : Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device.

: Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device. Amazon App: Prime members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App to ensure you never miss a Prime Day deal.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, unlimited access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to more than 10 million items eligible for free One-Day Delivery coast to coast, Prime members in thousands of cities and towns across 47 major metropolitan areas have access to millions of items with free Same-Day Delivery and the option to pick up and return their Amazon packages for free through Amazon Hub, a contactless, click and collect service at no additional cost. Prime members also have access to free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns. Prime is $119 a year or $12.99 a month and new members can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime. College students can join Prime Student for 50% off and enjoy the benefits of Prime with a six-month trial at amazon.com/primestudent. Plus, for an additional $0.99 a month, student members can get Amazon Music Unlimited and stream over 60 million songs ad-free. Customers receiving government assistance through EBT can also qualify for a discounted Prime membership of $5.99 a month at amazon.com/qualify. Amazon Business customers—from small businesses to large enterprises, as well as education, government and non-profit organizations—can also take advantage of Prime’s fast, free shipping and exclusive business-relevant benefits with Business Prime, which starts at $69 per year as an add-on for customers with Amazon Prime on their personal account or $179 per year for up to three users at amazon.com/businessprime.

