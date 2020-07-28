Renesas Welcomes Second Phase of Ready to Use Partner Solutions from RA Microcontroller Ecosystem

New Partner Building Block Solutions Address Critical Aspects of IoT System Design for Security, Voice User Interface, Graphics, Machine Learning, and Cloud

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the second phase of new ready to use partner solutions supporting the Renesas RA Family of 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M microcontrollers (MCUs).





Building off the first group of partners introduced in November 2019, the expanded RA partner ecosystem now features more than 50 partners and more than 30 out-of-the-box solutions representing a wide range of enabling technologies, including options for security, voice user interface, graphics, machine learning, and cloud. Each new partner building block solution is labelled with an RA READY badge indicating it is designed to solve real-world customer problems. Renesas will continue to strengthen the RA partner ecosystem with new partners and new out-of-the-box solutions.

“As designers juggle rapidly changing IoT design requirements with shrinking project timelines and budgets, the flexible platform design approach is key as it offers out-of-the-box building block options that allow designers to move forward quickly and with confidence,” said Kaushal Vora, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Global Ecosystem at Renesas. “We are excited with the collaboration started with our ecosystem partners last November, and we continue to invest in the ecosystem, offering our customers additional options to develop and bring their innovative IoT solutions to market quickly and reliably.”

Lineup of Latest Ready to Use RA Partner Solutions Immediately Available:

Arm ® Pelion™ IoT Platform is a flexible, secure, and efficient foundation for connectivity, device and data management. It accelerates time to value for IoT deployments, enabling organizations to easily connect trusted IoT devices on global networks, seamlessly manage them and extract real-time data to drive competitive advantage.

Pelion™ IoT Platform is a flexible, secure, and efficient foundation for connectivity, device and data management. It accelerates time to value for IoT deployments, enabling organizations to easily connect trusted IoT devices on global networks, seamlessly manage them and extract real-time data to drive competitive advantage. The Renesas RA Ali Cloud solution for Alibaba Cloud uses the RA6M3 MCU and connects via Wi-Fi/Ethernet to Ali Cloud Web Services. It provides an ideal evaluation environment for developers and serves as a strong foundation for IoT device development.

uses the RA6M3 MCU and connects via Wi-Fi/Ethernet to Ali Cloud Web Services. It provides an ideal evaluation environment for developers and serves as a strong foundation for IoT device development. AltoBeam provides Wi-Fi chips or modules featuring integrated 802.11b/g/n WLAN SoC with SDIO interface (SDIO2.0 compliant) to enable easy cloud connectivity for IoT edge devices. The module works out-of-box with RA MCUs.

provides Wi-Fi chips or modules featuring integrated 802.11b/g/n WLAN SoC with SDIO interface (SDIO2.0 compliant) to enable easy cloud connectivity for IoT edge devices. The module works out-of-box with RA MCUs. Clarinox licenses Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi protocol stacks for the Renesas RA6 MCUs. The award-winning design of ClarinoxBlue and ClarinoxWiFi, coupled with the innovative ClariFi debugger and reference applications, simplifies product development and ongoing product maintenance.

licenses Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi protocol stacks for the Renesas RA6 MCUs. The award-winning design of ClarinoxBlue and ClarinoxWiFi, coupled with the innovative ClariFi debugger and reference applications, simplifies product development and ongoing product maintenance. CS Lab provides a proven, certified BACnet stack for RA MCUs targeted for building automation applications.

provides a proven, certified BACnet stack for RA MCUs targeted for building automation applications. DSP Concepts’ TalkTo™ audio front end and Sensory’s Truly Handsfree™ Speech Recognition solution set is the perfect combination for local voice activation and control. It is optimized for the RA6M3 MCU to ensure low MIPS and memory consumption and enable best-in-class voice-activated products.

TalkTo™ audio front end and Truly Handsfree™ Speech Recognition solution set is the perfect combination for local voice activation and control. It is optimized for the RA6M3 MCU to ensure low MIPS and memory consumption and enable best-in-class voice-activated products. EPS Global is one of the world’s largest programming and secure provisioning service providers now supporting the RA Family of MCUs. Customers can seamlessly access an EPS Global network of secure programming centers in the Americas, EMEA, Asia, and India to service low-volume prototype quantities up to high-volume IC programming at competitive price points.

is one of the world’s largest programming and secure provisioning service providers now supporting the RA Family of MCUs. Customers can seamlessly access an EPS Global network of secure programming centers in the Americas, EMEA, Asia, and India to service low-volume prototype quantities up to high-volume IC programming at competitive price points. Hex-Five’s MultiZone® Security provides quick and safe way to add security and separation to Renesas Cortex-M-based MCUs. The MultiZone Trusted Execution Environment can retrofit existing applications without the need for any hardware or software redesign.

MultiZone® Security provides quick and safe way to add security and separation to Renesas Cortex-M-based MCUs. The MultiZone Trusted Execution Environment can retrofit existing applications without the need for any hardware or software redesign. IAR Embedded Workbench ® from IAR Systems is a complete development toolchain providing powerful code optimizations and comprehensive debugging features in an easy-to-use integrated development environment. The C-Trust security development tool adds IP protection and production control.

from is a complete development toolchain providing powerful code optimizations and comprehensive debugging features in an easy-to-use integrated development environment. The C-Trust security development tool adds IP protection and production control. Pachira Voice Recognition solution delivers an offline wake-up command trigger with fast response time and voice playback support. Integrated DSP (Fortemedia) features beamforming, noise immunity, and echo cancellation with the RA MCUs.

Voice Recognition solution delivers an offline wake-up command trigger with fast response time and voice playback support. Integrated DSP (Fortemedia) features beamforming, noise immunity, and echo cancellation with the RA MCUs. Percepio ’s world-class visual trace diagnostics tools for embedded systems and IoT devices now support the RA Family of MCUs, and is suitable both for development labs and for monitoring devices in the field.

’s world-class visual trace diagnostics tools for embedded systems and IoT devices now support the RA Family of MCUs, and is suitable both for development labs and for monitoring devices in the field. Qeexo AutoML is a fully-automated, end-to-end platform that empowers users to collect, clean, and visualize data to build machine learning models for comparison. Solutions built with Queexo AutoML are optimized to have ultra-low latency, ultra-low power consumption, and an incredibly small memory footprint. A selected model can be deployed to target embedded hardware with just one click.

AutoML is a fully-automated, end-to-end platform that empowers users to collect, clean, and visualize data to build machine learning models for comparison. Solutions built with Queexo AutoML are optimized to have ultra-low latency, ultra-low power consumption, and an incredibly small memory footprint. A selected model can be deployed to target embedded hardware with just one click. Qt ® from The Qt Company is the world’s leading independent graphics toolkit and application framework for building GUI applications on embedded devices. Qt helps customers deliver smartphone-like UI/UX with its designer and developer tools, which support collaborative product development.

from is the world’s leading independent graphics toolkit and application framework for building GUI applications on embedded devices. Qt helps customers deliver smartphone-like UI/UX with its designer and developer tools, which support collaborative product development. The Security from Inception Suite by Secure Thingz provides companies with a straightforward way of building the right level of security for their application needs throughout the development, manufacturing, and product management process.

provides companies with a straightforward way of building the right level of security for their application needs throughout the development, manufacturing, and product management process. SmartAxiom software manages and secures IoT devices through a patented, lite blockchain technology running among devices at the edge of the Internet and enabling them to defend themselves. Now deployed on Renesas MCUs and microprocessors, SmartAxiom has uniquely created the first true endpoint-to-cloud blockchain solution.

software manages and secures IoT devices through a patented, lite blockchain technology running among devices at the edge of the Internet and enabling them to defend themselves. Now deployed on Renesas MCUs and microprocessors, SmartAxiom has uniquely created the first true endpoint-to-cloud blockchain solution. GUILIANI from TES Electronic Solutions is a powerful, yet easy-to-use modern object-orientated and customizable software to create stylish GUIs quickly, with support from quality design services.

is a powerful, yet easy-to-use modern object-orientated and customizable software to create stylish GUIs quickly, with support from quality design services. Toshiba Digital Solutions provides the RECAIUS voice recognition software solution for user pre-defined trigger word detection suitable for constrained edge devices.

provides the RECAIUS voice recognition software solution for user pre-defined trigger word detection suitable for constrained edge devices. wolfSSL’s embedded SSL/TLS library is designed to offer optimal embedded performance and rapid integration into the RA Family of MCUs. The integration allows users to leverage hardware crypto solutions, while supporting the most current standards.

Availability

Renesas’ latest RA MCU partner solution packs are available now. Each solution pack typically includes a 2-page partner brief, short introductory solution video, and technical documentation.

For more information on the Renesas RA partner ecosystem and the newest available RA MCU partner solutions, please visit www.renesas.com/ra-partners.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

(Remarks) Arm and Pelion are registered trademarks or trademarks of Arm Limited in the EU and other countries. IAR Embedded Workbench is a trademark or registered trademark owned by IAR Systems AB. MultiZone is a registered trademark of Hex Five Security, Inc. TrulyHandsfree is a trademark of Sensory, Inc. TalkTo™ is a trademark of DSP Concepts, Inc. Qt is a registered trademark of The Qt Company Ltd. and its subsidiaries. All other registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Americas

Mark Alden



Renesas Electronics Corporation



+ 1-408-546-3402



mark.alden.eb@renesas.com