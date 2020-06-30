Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on August 5th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning August 6th, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company’s mission is to improve the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under a flexible lease-purchase agreement with no long-term debt obligation and the convenience of product delivery, returns and repairs. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated lease offering. The Rent-A-Center Business provides lease-to-own options on essential products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 2,100 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The franchising segment is a national franchisor of approximately 370 franchise locations in the United States. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

