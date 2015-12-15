Rent-A-Center Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Operations Team

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) (“Rent-A-Center” or the “Company”), an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer, has been ranked by Comparably as one of the top 50 large companies across North America for Best Company Outlook, and ranked #2 among all size companies for Best Operations Team.

“The top-rated companies on our Best Outlook award highlight how confident employees feel about the future success of their own organizations,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar.

“Given the recent acquisition of Acima, and the strong growth and success of our omni-channel strategy in the Rent-A-Center business, we believe there is substantial opportunity in front of us. Our coworkers’ optimism about our future is most important and this award is further evidence that we are fulfilling our mission to improve the quality of life of our customers and coworkers,” said Rent-A-Center CEO Mitch Fadel.

In Q1 2021, Comparably also measured how employees from specific departments rated their workplace experiences in nearly 20 different categories, of which Rent-A-Center won the Best Operations Team award.

“Considering the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic that our coworkers in Operations have experienced, we are honored to receive this award. While we will continue to evolve our strategy, our unwavering focus on our coworkers is what will most enable our continued success,” said Anthony Blasquez, Executive Vice President of Rent-A-Center Operations.

“We are excited to receive the Best Company Outlook and Best Operations Team awards, on top of receiving the Best Company Culture award last year. These awards are based solely on the sentiments expressed by our coworkers and demonstrate our commitment to continuously improving the coworker experience,” said Russell Goin, SVP and CHRO of Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center is proud to offer careers that provide purpose with an award-winning culture. Learn more at raccareers.com.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer.

