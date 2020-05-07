Richardson RFPD Announces Distribution Franchise Agreement with Swiss u-blox AG

Richardson RFPD to offer u-blox services to customers worldwide and distribute all u-blox products focusing on the Americas and Asia.

GENEVA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, today announced that it has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with u-blox.

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, Asia and the U.S.

Richardson RFPD will promote the entire u-blox suite of security, positioning and IoT communication services, based on a broad selection of short-range wireless (Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth® and V2X communications), market-leading positioning (GPS/GNSS) chips and modules, and industrial grade cellular chips and modules (2G, 3G, LTE).

“u-blox is a leader in wireless communication and positioning technologies for IoT,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “We are excited to promote these exceptional products and services into smart city, automotive, industrial IoT, healthcare and other key markets.”

“Richardson RFPD is committed to the IoT market, transitioning quickly from a specialized component distributor with deep technical expertise to a global provider of IoT solutions and services. Our recent acquisition of Thingstream which will enable seamless connectivity services for our customers on top of our chips and modules will make Richardson RFPD an outstanding member of the team for us,” said Markus Schaefer, head of global sales and marketing, of u-blox. “Together, we can do even more to enable quick and innovative solutions for IoT customers.”

Additional information is available at richardsonrfpd.com/u-blox.

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production.

More information is available online at www.richardsonrfpd.com. Follow Richardson RFPD on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Richardson_RFPD. To subscribe to Richardson RFPD’s New Products e-newsletter, visit www.richardsonrfpd.com/subscribe.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA.

