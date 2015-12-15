Roblox to Commence Trading on NYSE on March 10, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) today announced that it expects that trading of its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange will commence on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 under the symbol “RBLX”. Roblox has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that registers for resale shares of its Class A common stock, which was declared effective by the SEC on March 2, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

Copies of the prospectus relating to the Registration Statement may be obtained, when available, from Roblox Corporation, c/o Investor Relations, 970 Park Place, San Mateo, CA 94403.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Roblox’s expected listing of its shares of Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on March 10, 2021. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate, “predict,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time the statements are made and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect the Company’s results is included in the Company’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Information contained on, or that is referenced or can be accessed through, our website does not constitute part of this document and inclusions of any website addresses herein are inactive textual references only.

Contacts

Anna Yen



Roblox Investor Relations



ir@roblox.com

Teresa Brewer



Roblox Corporate Communications



press@roblox.com