SentinelOne Establishes Korean Office to Further Hypergrowth Expansion

Appoints Cybersecurity Veteran Arthur Woo as Country Manager

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the opening of a new office location in Seoul, South Korea, to support its continued hypergrowth and rapidly expanding global customer base. The company also appointed Arthur Woo as Country Manager and Park Jungsu as Technical Director.

The expansion comes in a period of unprecedented company growth. After securing a Series E funding round in February, SentinelOne tripled its valuation over the course of 2020, achieving a valuation of over $3 billion in its November Series F funding round. Samsung SDS invested in the company’s Series D round last year.

“Organizations around the world continue to face an aggressive threat landscape and require solutions that autonomously protect them. As the recent SolarWinds attacks show, advanced attacks are designed to disable and bypass endpoint solutions, both legacy and next-gen vendors. SentinelOne uses AI to stop threats at the exact point of attack, protecting organizations before they’re exposed,” said Woo. “I’m very pleased to join SentinelOne to support the company’s rapid growth and provide Korean enterprises with the protection they need against today’s most devastating attacks.”

As country manager, Mr. Woo will be responsible for the strategic direction of the overall business in the region, including expanding sales opportunities and ensuring elite customer experience. Prior to SentinelOne, Mr. Woo spent more than 25 years developing successful Korean business for global security franchises. He brings strong regional insights and relationships with focal Korean industries and sectors such as manufacturing, finance, and the Korean public sector.

SentinelOne also hired Park Jungsu as Technical Director to strengthen solution engineering capabilities. Prior to joining SentinelOne, Mr. Park worked for Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Shinsegae I&C, and local AhnLab Coconut where he was in charge of presales and technical support.

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform provides a cohesive view of the entire enterprise network – across cloud, hybrid, and on premise environments – seamlessly unifying endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), IoT attack surface control, and container and cloud-native workload protection (CWPP). The platform prevents, stops, and even remediates new and variant malware and hacking attacks with patented AI-machine learning models. This includes autonomously stopping ransomware attacks – SentinelOne immediately blocks and neutralizes the ransomware as well as automatically restores any potentially impacted files.

“Our goal in becoming the next great, global cybersecurity company is to support key growth regions in their fight against today and tomorrow’s attackers,” said Evan Davidson, Vice President, Asia Pacific Japan, SentinelOne. “Korea is one of Asia Pacific’s fastest growing developed economies, contributing scientific, technical, and cultural advancements to the region and world. We see the market seeking advanced, globally-proven cybersecurity solutions in order to combat a rapidly advancing threat landscape.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts

Will Clark



S1@famapr.com

P: 617-986-5000