Sequans and Thales Extend Collaboration on Next Generation LTE-M, NB-IoT, and Cat 1 Solutions

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cellularIoT–Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Thales, its longtime partner in cellular IoT connectivity solutions, intends to use Sequans’ second generation Monarch 2 and Calliope 2 platforms as a basis for its new generation of Cinterion IoT LTE-M/NB-IoT and Cat 1 modules. Thales has been using Sequans’ first generation massive IoT modem technology in its Cinterion IoT modules since 2015 and has shipped them worldwide. The availability of Sequans’ second generation massive IoT chips will now fuel a second phase of collaboration aimed at providing best-in-class IoT modules to market. Sequans’ Monarch 2 and Calliope 2 technologies deliver numerous advanced features and improvements, including significantly reduced power consumption, higher integration, and a GSMA-compliant EAL5+ secure enclave for integrated SIM capability.

“Thales relies on Sequans’ Monarch and Calliope LPWAN modems to provide our Cinterion IoT modules with best-in-class connectivity capability,” said Andreas Haegele, VP IoT at Thales. “The new Sequans Monarch 2 LTE IoT modem is an exciting breakthrough, providing support for both Cat M1 and Cat NB2 IoT and offering extended coverage, improved power consumption, and longer battery life. We are thrilled to extend our long-standing collaboration with Sequans, allowing us to grow our LPWA portfolio and continue to deliver innovative IoT connectivity solutions that drive the IoT forward.”

“Our partnership ensures that Thales IoT customers have the most advanced cellular IoT connectivity solutions available today,” said Didier Dutronc, EVP, Massive IoT, Sequans. “Cinterion IoT modules are top of the line and, along with Thales expertise in security, Thales IoT customers have exactly what they need to build IoT devices with the capabilities necessary to support massive IoT.”

Monarch 2 is a 5G ready chip platform, supporting 3GPP Releases 14 and 15 and LTE UE categories M1/NB1/NB2. In a single chip, Monarch 2 integrates baseband, RF, RAM, MCU, and power management. It supports all power classes, +23/20/14 dBm, allowing deployments by all operators around the world with efficient network capacity and data plans. Monarch 2 supports a power supply starting at 2.2 V, the lowest level in the industry. Also, it brings more than a 50-percent improvement in power consumption in both active and eDRX modes and it continues to lead the industry with 1 micro amp at rock bottom. Monarch 2’s dedicated MCU is able to scale from ultra-low power mode to high-performance mode to best fit customer applications. Monarch 2’s GSMA-compliant embedded secure enclave (SE) delivers the highest government-grade security level possible, EAL5+, and iUICC (iSIM) functionality.

Calliope 2 is a 5G-ready chip platform, supporting the 3GPP Release 15 massive IoT standard, delivering up to 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink. In a single chip, Calliope 2 integrates baseband, RF, RAM, MCU, and power management. In addition to cost and power improvements, Calliope 2 delivers the same advanced features found in Sequans’ Monarch 2 platform, including an EAL5+ secure enclave for ieUICC (integrated SIM). Calliope 2 also integrates a VoLTE voice engine with HD-quality voice (EVS), providing support for emergency voice calling and streaming audio.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

