Sham Chotai Named New Context’s Interim Chief Digital Officer

Chotai brings 25+ years of experience in digital technology, big data, AI and software development.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–New Context, a leading DevSecOps innovator in building secure and compliant data platforms for government, energy and highly regulated industries, today announced Sham Chotai as its Interim Chief Digital Officer.

Sham Chotai brings deep experience and expertise in digital transformation, big data and analytic technologies, as well as AI and software development to strengthen New Context; helping customers construct and execute their Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0 strategies and secure data for critical infrastructure.

“I am honored and excited to work closely with the New Context team in the role of Interim Chief Digital Officer,” said Sham Chotai. “As a prior customer, New Context was a key partner in helping to create and execute our Digital Transformation strategy. What differentiates New Context from other firms is its depth of talent across strategy to execution, ability to build critical platform capabilities quickly and deep understanding of Secure Compliant Data Platforms and DevSecOps.”

“Sham brings a unique view to our organization. His years of experience in transforming enterprises, combined with being a prior customer is exciting and encouraging. It really emphasizes we are on the right mission,” said Daniel Riedel, Founder and CEO, New Context, Inc. “I know our customers and clients are going to benefit greatly from his knowledge and guidance, as we build the strongest team to help enterprises tackle their hardest challenges in data, AI, IoT and security.”

In a career that spans over 25 years, Sham is a seasoned entrepreneur and innovator who is passionate about bringing technology solutions to market that deliver tangible outcomes. Alongside his role with New Context, Sham advises large and small firms on digital transformation driven by big data, analytics and AI. Previously, Sham served as Barrick’s Chief Digital Officer–a role designed to drive forward the mining company’s transformation into a digital enterprise. Sham joined Barrick from GE, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software for the company’s Power & Water and Transportation divisions. Prior to GE, he was Vice President, Cloud Computing for Hewlett-Packard. Mr. Chotai also led the development of a patented predictive analytics platform for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries at DecisionView Software, a company he co-founded.

About New Context

New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure and Compliant Data Platforms. The New Context Lean Security Intelligence Platform – LS/IQ – turns cybersecurity into a strategic business asset, assessing and optimizing development resources around security and compliance. New Context is a leader in open standards, advancing the development of OpenC2 standard and using security automation as a force multiplier for defenders.

