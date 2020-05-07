Sierra Wireless Provides Further Update on Proposed Board Composition and 2020 Management Information Circular

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy, today provided a further update on the proposed Board composition and 2020 Management Information Circular (the “Circular”). As set forth in the Circular dated April 20, 2020, in connection with the Company’s upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting”), the Company has recommended to shareholders that they consider and, if deemed appropriate, pass a special resolution authorizing the Company to amend its articles to increase the maximum number of directors of the Company from nine to twelve (the “Board Expansion Resolution”). See “Business of the Meeting – Amendment of Articles” in the Circular.

The Company advised in the Circular that, subject to the approval of the Board Expansion Resolution, the Board of Directors of the Company would appoint three additional independent directors. As set out in the Company’s press release dated May 4, 2020, certain updates were made regarding the anticipated appointees.

The Company would now like to update the Circular disclosure by announcing that, in the event that the Board Expansion Resolution is passed at the Meeting, Thomas K. Linton will join the Company’s Board of Directors along with Martin McCourt and Mark Twaalfhoven.

Mr. Linton is a recognized expert in procurement and supply chain management, most recently serving as the chief procurement and supply chain officer for Flex. He was honored with the Institute of Supply Management’s prestigious J. Shipman Gold Medal in 2019, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Procurement Leaders Organization in 2017, and he was inducted into the Chief Procurement Officers Hall of Fame. Mr. Linton spent 20 years at IBM, developing and founding several worldwide trading and technical centers. After leaving IBM, Mr. Linton helped found E2Open, Inc., a supply chain software company. He has served as chief procurement officer at Agere Systems and Freescale Semiconductor, and as executive vice president and chief procurement officer at LG Electronics. He has served on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Mobility and currently serves as an advisory board member for a number of institutions of higher learning, including the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, as well as on several boards in the electronics hardware supply chain.

