SiFive to Present at Virtual Linley Spring Processor Conference

The idea-to-silicon company will be hosting two sessions during the online conference, in addition to serving as a Platinum sponsor

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced it will be participating in the Linley Spring Processor Conference, which will now be held virtually April 6-9, 2020. SiFive will host two virtual sessions, during which attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the RISC-V uprising driving chip customization and how SiFive is powering the next generation of custom SoCs. The company, whose mission is to reduce the time, complexity, and cost of custom silicon for people trying to solve today’s computing challenges – otherwise known as the idea-to-silicon journey, is also a Platinum sponsor of the event.

“Vector processors provide untapped compute power for solving today’s modern machine learning computing challenges that can in many cases achieve the performance of domain specific chips without the associated programming complexity,” said Randy Allen, VP of RISC-V Software. “I’m looking forward to sharing our thoughts on our approach to programming high-performance, high-efficiency computing solutions.”

Attendees will be able to view live-streamed presentations and interact with the speakers during Q&A and breakout sessions daily from 9:00am – 1:00pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) / 12:00 – 4:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The virtual program features more than 20 technical presentations on processors and IP cores for AI applications, embedded, data center, automotive, IoT, and server designs. Leveraging its experience in high-quality IP and SoC design for 5G, AI, and mission-critical markets with comprehensive tools and support, SiFive’s presentations include:

The Direction and Magnitude of SiFive Intelligence, Nick Knight, Software Performance Team, SiFive Tuesday, April 7 at 9:30am PDT The key to “achieving supercomputer performance” is to combine a vector unit with “real” vector registers and an intelligent restructuring compiler to focus computations into the processor. This presentation will discuss SiFive’s RISC-V Vector extension and the technical tradeoffs among the three components, illustrating the resulting advantages with specific benchmark performance.



“Vectors are History”: 30 Years Later, Randy Allen, VP of RISC-V Software, SiFive Thursday, April 9 at 11:40am PDT Three decades ago, Forest Baskett accurately predicted the decline of vector computing in a paper entitled “Vectors are History.” The analytic approach of this paper still applies, but it leads to different conclusions today. This presentation will apply that analysis to today’s computing world, leading to the conclusion of the increasing importance of vector, parallel, heterogeneous, and domain-specific computing. Today’s Intelligence of Things trends require a compiling framework to enable effective programming of such complex architectures without superhuman effort.



“AI acceleration is quickly spreading from the cloud to the edge as the rapid adoption of AI across multiple applications and industries is driving the development of a wide variety of AI chips and IP,” said Linley Gwennap, principal analyst and conference chairperson. “This will be our biggest Linley Spring Processor Conference program yet and will showcase the newest AI and processor technologies from established suppliers as well as a host of exciting startups. We’re also looking forward to several new technology and product announcements.”

Online registration for the conference closes Friday, April 3 at 5:00pm PDT. To register, please visit https://linleygroup.com/SPC20. Registration is free for qualified attendees. Those who have already registered for the in-person event do not need to re-register for the virtual program.

About SiFive



SiFive is on a mission to free semiconductor roadmaps and declare silicon independence from the constraints of legacy ISAs and fragmented solutions. As the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all markets to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 16 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.

