Strategy Analytics: ATL Leads the Smartphone Battery Market with 36% Revenue Share in Q1 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global market for smartphone battery cells reached a total value of $1.5 billion in Q1 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Battery Market Share Q1 2020: LG Chem Closing in on ATL.”





According to this research report, the total smartphone battery market witnessed a 5 percent year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2020. TDK owned Amperex Technology Ltd. managed to keep its smartphone battery market share leadership with 36.5 percent revenue share in Q1 2020, followed by LG Chem and Samsung SDI. The top-three vendors captured almost 82 percent revenue share in the global smartphone battery market in Q1 2020.

“The battery cell market for smartphones observed an annual increase in revenue owing to adoption of higher cell capacities and custom-designed lithium-ion polymer (Li-Po) cells by smartphone OEMs,” says Jeffrey Mathews, Analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Jeffrey added, “ATL supplied battery cells with higher capacities to leading smartphone OEMs while LG Chem expanded its customer base with design wins in flagship smartphones.”

Stuart Robinson, Executive Director Handset Component Technologies Service at Strategy Analytics, commented, “The demand for smartphone battery cells is expected to be impacted by the slowdown in smartphone shipments and global smartphone production halts due to COVID-19 pandemic. We note that battery cell vendors would supply OEMs with customized battery cells in flagship smartphones to drive revenue in CY 2020.”

#SA_Components

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Contacts

European Contact: Stuart Robinson, +44 1908 423 637, srobinson@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Christopher Taylor, +1 617 614 0706, ctaylor@strategyanalytics.com