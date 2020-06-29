Strategy Analytics: Samsung Display tops the Smartphone Display Panel Market with 52% Revenue Share in Q1 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global smartphone display panel market recorded total revenue of $9.0 billion in Q1 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Display Panel Market Share Q1 2020: Revenues Climb by 3%, Samsung Display Maintains Lead.”





According to the report, the total smartphone panel revenues witnessed a growth of 3 percent year-over-year owing to the rise in the demand for OLED panels from smartphone customers. In Q1 2020, Samsung Display led the smartphone display market with 52 percent revenue share followed by BOE Technology and Tianma Microelectronics. Samsung Display maintained its position in the smartphone display category through its large panel production scale and high panel yield. The top-three vendors captured almost 74 percent revenue share in the global smartphone display panel market in Q1 2020.

Jeffrey Mathews, Analyst at Strategy Analytics says “In Q1 2020, the display panel market for smartphones continued to see demand for OLED panels that drove the overall display market revenues while smartphone LCD panels got impacted due to the oversupply and drop in demand, leading to a fall in revenues and shipments for LCDs. Samsung Display grabbed major design wins for its flexible OLED panels with major smartphone OEMs that aided in its first quarter revenues.

According to Stuart Robinson, Executive Director of Handset Component Technologies Service at Strategy Analytics, “We expect the display panel market to continue to observe a slowdown in smartphone panel demand due to disruptions in supply chains of customers along with a strong decline in demand for end-market products owing to COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the display panel vendors will continue to differentiate their portfolio with innovative display technologies among customers.

