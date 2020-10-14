Strategy Analytics: Samsung Widens its Lead in the Smartphone DRAM & NAND Market in H1 2020

High-Density Chips Drive Market Revenue

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global smartphone memory market registered total revenue of $19.2 billion in H1 2020, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Memory Market Share Q2 2020: Revenue Up 3 Percent YoY as Samsung Leads.”





This Strategy Analytics research finds that Samsung Memory led the smartphone memory market (DRAM & NAND) with 49 percent revenue share followed by SK Hynix and Micron in H1 2020. Samsung Memory, SK Hynix and Micron captured almost 84 percent revenue share in the global smartphone memory market in H1 2020.

NAND Market

The overall NAND flash market revenue for smartphones witnessed a growth of 5 percent year-over-year in H1 2020 due to the shipment of high capacity UFS NAND flash chips. Samsung Memory led the market with a revenue share of 43 percent followed by Kioxia and SK Hynix each having 22 percent and 17 percent respectively in the smartphone NAND market in H1 2020.

DRAM Market

The smartphone DRAM chip revenue witnessed a marginal decline in H1 2020 over H1 2019 as demand shifted towards non-mobile applications. In terms of market share, again Samsung Memory led, registering a revenue share of 54 percent followed by SK Hynix with 24 percent and Micron with 20 percent in the smartphone DRAM market in H1 2020.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics says, “The smartphone memory market observed growth in revenue despite the headwinds in demand. The growth was fueled by the shipment of high-density memory chips and recovering chip prices. Samsung Memory gained share in H1 2020 owing to the shipment of memory chips featuring UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 memory technologies for smartphones.”

According to Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategy Analytics Strategic Technologies Practice, “Smartphone memory is expected to witness an increase in customer demand for chips due to the seasonal factors in the smartphone market along with rising momentum for memory chips with higher storage content and faster memory speeds. However, the latest US Government sanction on Huawei is expected to impact the memory chip vendors negatively.”

