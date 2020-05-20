Tangoe Ramps Up Automation Capabilities to Help Customers Save

Customers saved up to $25 million in 2019 through automation; More than 90% of Tangoe processes now automated

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As enterprises continue to face uncertain economic times, Tangoe today announced it has invested in and bolstered its automation capabilities to help deliver more cost savings for customers. Tangoe®, one complete solution for order, invoice, inventory and expense management across telecom, mobile and cloud environments, introduced new robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities, workflow and business rules engines, artificial intelligence (AI) and APIs deployed across its customer base to help them more effectively execute processes, create efficiencies and find cost savings.

Automation of expense management takes repeatable and standardized practices and applies machine learning and RPA to create efficiencies and save money. RPA provides end-to-end workflows for all of the common processes Tangoe manages — including downloading and processing invoices, auditing and optimizing expenses, order processing, and updating inventory — while machine learning and AI offer customer support for personalized assistance. Tangoe has automated approximately 90% of its processes on behalf of customers.

“Even in a booming economy, enterprises must look for opportunities to create efficiencies and trim unnecessary spending, but it becomes even more critical during times of economic uncertainty,” said Brandon Henning, Chief Product Officer at Tangoe. “The average enterprise receives more than 300 invoices each month. Automation is one of the most effective ways for an organization to track down hidden costs and manage expenses. Tangoe — the only provider using RPA, machine learning and AI to deliver service levels beyond customer expectations — is leveraging its resources and innovation to help enterprises regain control of their budgets.”

Enhanced automation capabilities help customers save more money in the following ways:

By extending RPA across its telecom platforms, Tangoe is now able to download 10.6 million invoices annually, up from 7.8 million, and the overall invoice processing time has been reduced by four days. This allows Tangoe to identify and act on savings opportunities for customers more quickly.

Using a combination of predictive and prescriptive analytics to analyze mobile usage patterns compared to carrier contracts, Tangoe offers customers automated savings recommendations, resulting in over $18.6 million in identified savings for customers in 2019 alone.

With Tangoe’s automated cloud data usage reports, customers gain real-time visibility into usage, enabling them to make quick decisions to better leverage their cloud deployments. Eliminated cloud waste from daily usage reports has resulted in $3 million in savings since last year.

Applying automation to create efficiencies and enable cost savings is part of Tangoe’s commitment to helping customers save money. Learn more about how Tangoe can automate daily tasks and help enterprises work smarter and save money: https://www.tangoe.com/automation/#!

About Tangoe

Tangoe helps nearly half of the Fortune 500 work smarter, save money and be confident by simplifying complex technology processes through automation. The Tangoe Platform is one complete solution that helps customers place technology orders, pay invoices, track inventory and find cost savings for telecom, mobile and cloud – including IoT and 5G. Tangoe manages more than $40 billion in technology expenses across 10 million global technology assets and $2 billion in managed payments. Tangoe is backed by 20 years of industry experience and more than 1,400 technology, product, and service delivery experts who monitor, manage, dispute, and report on the day-to-day operations behind customers’ telecom, mobile, and cloud environments. With Tangoe customers have everything needed to confidently manage assets, roll out new programs, and improve the bottom line. To learn more about Tangoe, visit tangoe.com, or visit Tangoe on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

