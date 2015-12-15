Taoglas Announces Public Safety Portfolio to Assist with Reliability and Flexibility of Coverage as Mobile Operators Launch 5G, Shut Down 3G and Refarm Spectrum

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3GSunset–Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, today announced it’s industry-leading 4G/5G public safety portfolio, to help agencies prepare for the launch of 5G and the sunset of the 3G spectrum.

More than 163 5G networks are in commercial service worldwide. As mobile operators build out their 5G networks, they are also making significant changes to their 3G and 4G networks and spectrum. These changes will increasingly affect the availability and reliability of public safety devices and services that use legacy technologies such as CDMA and even LTE.

In the U.S., for example, AT&T plans to shut down its 3G network in early 2022. Verizon will end 3G service for government customers and other users by the end of 2022.

“Public safety is the ultimate form of mission-critical communications. It’s imperative that first responders have always-on, reliable communications,” says Jeff Clark, Director of Public Safety for North America, Taoglas. “The Taoglas 4G/5G public safety portfolio can help agencies properly prepare for the migration to 5G.”

Public safety customers that have upgraded to 4G may also be affected as operators refarm 3G spectrum for 4G use, and make changes to their 4G cell sites to accommodate 5G infrastructure. These changes could inadvertently affect 4G service quality and availability, such as weaker signals in areas where it previously was strong.

“As the world gears up for the deployment of 5G, public safety agencies need to focus on antenna solutions that provide maximum flexibility to change bands and network technologies if service quality deteriorates. Taoglas offers high-performance, ruggedized antennas that support all 4G and 5G cellular bands as well as mission-critical IoT solutions, including Band 71 (600 MHz), as well as Wi-Fi 6 and high-precision, multi-band GNSS,” Jeff Clark continues.

“Nearly half of IoT users are unaware that their mobile operator plans to shut down its 3G network, according to a James Brehm & Associates survey,” says Mohamad Nasser, Vice President of IoT Solutions, Taoglas. “It will be vital that police departments and other public safety agencies also start developing a 5G migration strategy now for IoT related applications. By doing so they can ensure that their sensor, voice, video and data services remain as reliable as their commitment to protecting and serving the public.”

Taoglas has an extensive portfolio of 4G/5G high-performance antennas for police departments and other public safety agencies to choose in futureproofing their fleets, including:

Guardian X MA963: The Taoglas MA963 Guardian is a next-generation 4-in-1 combination antenna. It’s the world-first panel antenna designed for IoT gateway and router devices with multiple wireless technologies. Delivering powerful MIMO antenna technology for LTE and Sub-6GHz 5G bands covering 600MHz – 6GHz, it’s designed for LTE bands worldwide for access points, terminals, and routers.

: A portfolio of next-generation, permanent-mount, combination antennas which work with the latest generation of 5G/4G routers. Ideal for public safety applications that require highly-sophisticated antennas for real-time, HD-video streaming and next-level OEM automotive connectivity. Can support up to 11 antennas inside with options from 4* 5G/4G antennas, 6* Wi-Fi antennas and 1* GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/Galileo) antennas. Raptor III MA1270 Series : High Performance 7-in-1 Shark Fin Style Combination antenna. Designed to combine active GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo), 2 x 5G/4G Cellular MIMO, 2 x Dual-Band Wi-Fi MIMO, Active AM/FM and TETRA antennas in a small, robust, IP67 rated enclosure.

: High Performance 7-in-1 Shark Fin Style Combination antenna. Designed to combine active GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo), 2 x 5G/4G Cellular MIMO, 2 x Dual-Band Wi-Fi MIMO, Active AM/FM and TETRA antennas in a small, robust, IP67 rated enclosure. Pantheon MA750 Series: An omnidirectional heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external IOT antenna. This unique antenna delivers powerful MIMO antenna technology for 2* LTE and 2* Wi-Fi, plus GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/Galileo) for next-generation multiple wireless technology systems.

