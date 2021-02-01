TauIQ Launches in Invicro’s Core Lab Alongside Seminal Publication in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADPD—Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company announces that the paper, TauIQ– A canonical image-based algorithm to quantify tau PET scans, will be published in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine (JNM). In conjunction with this publication, Invicro has launched 21 CFR Part 11 compliant TauIQ services in its Core Lab as part of its expanded IQ-Analytics Platform, which includes AmyloidIQ and DaTIQ.





Invicro scientists, Drs. Alex Whittington and Roger Gunn, are co-authors of this pioneering research which describes the development and validation of TauIQ as a superior method for the quantitative analysis of Tau PET biomarker data in Alzheimer’s Disease clinical trials. TauIQ demonstrated a 2-3-fold increase in power over currently available methods and promises to increase the value of tau imaging endpoints for decision making in clinical trials.

“This groundbreaking approach will have a significant impact on clinical imaging trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). The improved signals provided by TauIQ will increase power for the longitudinal assessment of therapeutic interventions and also help in the stratification of early AD populations as part of trial eligibility. With the ever-increasing importance that Pharma companies are placing on tau as an endpoint in AD clinical trials this is particularly timely,” stated Dr. Roger Gunn, Chief Scientific Officer, Neuroscience for Invicro and Professor of Molecular NeuroImaging at Imperial College London.

Invicro is a global provider of imaging biomarkers, core lab services, advanced analytics and software solutions for drug discovery and development. TauIQ analytics are now deployed in Invicro’s Core Lab delivering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant analyses supporting regulatory submissions. This further adds to Invicro’s core lab IQ-analytics platform which also offers AmyloidIQ for the analysis of amyloid PET data. To obtain more information about TauIQ or AmyloidIQ please send email inquiries to info@invicro.com.

“We are extremely honored to have JNM, an esteemed medical imaging journal, recognize this transformational study that will significantly support advances in AD research,” stated Dr. Alex Whittington, Senior Neuro-PET Analytics Scientist for Invicro.

JNM is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal and the flagship publication of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). According to the 2019 Journal Citation Reports©, JNM is ranked fifth amongst medical imaging journals. The journal publishes research covering on all aspects of nuclear medicine, including molecular imaging. JNM published “TauIQ – A canonical image-based algorithm to quantify tau PET scans” on 01 February 2021.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, and systemic and rare diseases. Invicro’s quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, as well as their pioneering IQ-Analytics Platform, which includes AmyloidIQ, TauIQ and DaTIQ.

As part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

