TCS Debuts AI-Powered Software to Help Businesses Overcome Challenges of Reopening Amid COVID-19

Tata Consultancy Services’ Offering Helps Businesses Make Real-Time Decisions to Manage Risk and Improve Operational Resilience

NEW YORK & MUMBAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has announced the launch of IUX for Workplace Resilience, a business command center solution that helps enterprises make it safe for employees returning to work amid COVID-19 and for customers doing business with them.

COVID-19 has redefined the dimensions of enterprise risk, making traditional business continuity and recovery solutions incapable of tackling a host of new persistent and multifaceted challenges. Moreover, reopening businesses must follow strict mandates that go beyond personal protective equipment and social distancing.

IUX for Workplace Resilience helps overcome these by blending risk management with key business relaunch functions spanning workforce safety, regulatory support, operational resilience, and customer engagement. Designed for business leaders at banks, retailers, corporate offices and campuses emerging from the lockdown, the cloud-based solution helps organizations protect employees and customers, comply with evolving government regulations, and make operations more resilient despite ongoing disruption.

The software lets businesses monitor infection risk at locations and take immediate action, recording compliance. It enables contact tracing with proximity data from devices such as mobile phones and badge scanners. Combined with images and video, these insights can help firms maintain optimal in-house and remote staff levels or suggest ways to move about to maintain social distancing. Businesses can also monitor employee and customer sentiment and conduct risk profiling to gauge impacts to income and supply chains.

Using analytics, a business manager at a retailer could forecast cash flow based on predictions of payments and receivables against current and predicted scenarios throughout the pandemic. In financial services, a bank manager could profile risk at specific branches by running what-if analyses based on infection rates, workforce impact and client relationships.

This offering is powered by TCS’ award-winning Intelligent Urban Exchange big data and IoT analytics platform, and can ingest and apply real-time analytics to any form of information – from health and employee records to video, HR, supply chain and operations data. The software uses artificial intelligence to spot correlations, uncover insights, make predictions, and offer recommendations for making business more resilient, displaying them as visualizations on a business command dashboard.

“As workplaces reopen, businesses are under great pressure to ensure the safety of employees, customers and visitors as well as monitor compliance and mitigate risk,” said Ashvini Saxena, Global Head, Digital Software & Solutions, TCS. “With its integrated analytics platform and business command center, IUX for Workplace Resilience enables them to capture and analyze disparate enterprise and IoT data so they can understand safety and business risks in real time to maintain business continuity.”

TCS’ Intelligent Urban Exchange portfolio includes solutions for transport, water and energy. For more information, visit: https://dss.tcs.com/smart-city-solutions/workplace-resilience/

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Smart Cities, Retail, Communications, and Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Retirement. These markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 448,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

