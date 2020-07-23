TELUS Partners with Smith Micro Software to Launch TELUS Track+ Valuables Tracking Service

Solution is first Tracker deployment in Canada to offer affordable and accessible way to locate and protect pets, valuables, and devices

PITTSBURGH & VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS and Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro”), today announced that TELUS will further connect Canadian consumers with the ability to track all that is valuable to them using the new TELUS Track+ service. Utilizing Smith Micro’s SafePath® connected life platform, the portable and transferrable TELUS Track+ easily attaches to bikes, vehicles, pets, luggage, purses, and almost anything else a person wants to keep track of and locate and provides updates and alerts through a mobile app. Most significantly, TELUS Track+ brings the invaluable peace of mind and comfort that comes from knowing where what’s important to you is at all times.

“ Smith Micro is excited to partner with TELUS to leverage the increasing popularity and growth of tracking devices by presenting their customers with an affordable and reliable mobile tracking service that allows them to be ever vigilant about the safety and security of their valuables,” said William W. Smith, Jr., president and CEO of Smith Micro. “ The digital lifestyle and digital footprint of families continues to grow. And, not surprisingly, so do concerns about protecting valuables and beloved pets in this fast paced, always connected environment. With mobile phones as the common thread that ties families together, TELUS Track+ makes it easy to keep a virtual eye on pets, bags, briefcases, and more through an innovative and positive app experience.”

TELUS Track+ is available for TELUS customers to purchase online and provides some tangible benefits over competing tracker devices. First, it is driven by a platform that powers one of the industry’s leading location and parental control platforms, SafePath. TELUS Track+ customers will use their mobile phones to set up commonly traveled safety areas, to receive alerts when a TELUS Track+ device has left or entered one of the established safety areas and to use that information to immediately locate pets and other valuables without incurring roaming charges when used throughout Canada and the United States. Additional features, such as a light sensor that notifies users if a bag has been opened or tampered with, and tracker ringing, which allows users to locate the TELUS Track+ if it is out of sight or misplaced, complete a comprehensive and robust tracking solution. Lastly, TELUS Track+ comes fully equipped with all accessories necessary for users to customize their TELUS Track+ based on their needs and how they want to use the device.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit TELUS.com/track.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

