The 58th Design Automation Conference Has Been Rescheduled for December 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#58DAC–The premier event devoted to the design and automation of electronic chips to systems, has rescheduled its legendary global gatherings for the first time in more than 50 years. In anticipation of the easing of travel and state and local restrictions on large public gatherings, the DAC Executive Committee along with the event sponsors, Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), have decided to postpone the traditional summertime dates of the Design Automation Conference until later in the year. This provides more time for vaccination distribution and the implementation of additional health and safety practices. The 58th DAC will be held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, from December 5-9, 2021. DAC will be co-located with SEMICON West 2021, which is being held December 7-9 at Moscone North and South halls.

Holding the events in early December will facilitate the return to face-to-face networking, which is a key element of the industry’s biggest design conference.

DAC has been dedicated to fostering a vibrant, worldwide community of electronic design and systems professionals from industry, academia and government, and this year will be no different. DAC brings together those who are at the forefront of research, education, and the latest technologies and products that drive the future of innovation for the entire electronic design ecosystem.

“Much of the historic value of DAC has been in the face-to-face connections and networking that attendees experience at the live event, which often leads to future innovations and years of collaboration,” said Harry Foster, 58th DAC General Chair and Chief Scientist Verification, Siemens EDA. “DAC is dedicated to the health and safety of our entire DAC community along with the commitment to bringing us all back together at a live event in 2021.”

The 2021 DAC program submissions are closed, and the technical program committees are currently hard at work in the submissions-review process. The 58th DAC continued its record-breaking trends in terms of research papers accepted for review and submissions to the Designer, IP and Embedded tracks. Since 2018, research submissions have increased by 32% across all regions of the world along with the Designer, IP and Embedded tracks at a 5% submission increase year over year. DAC is truly a global conference, where 63% of this year’s submissions were international.

Should travel restrictions still be in place for specific regions, DAC 2021 will also have a digital portion of the event being held the same week, December 5-9. More information on the hybrid event will be available in the upcoming months.

If you are an exhibitor, author or speaker at the upcoming DAC, information on the program, registration, housing and more can be found at: http://dac.com/Attend/FAQ.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

