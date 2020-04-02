The Detection Group Receives Coveted FM Approval for its Revolutionary Trident™ Wireless Water Leak Detection System

Water leaks cause over 10 billion of dollars in damages every year, more than fire damage and theft combined, and waste over 1.5 trillion gallons of water

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–The Detection Group’s Trident Wireless Water Leak Detection System, the market leader in wireless water leak detection for commercial buildings, has reached a milestone as the first and only company ever, under the stringent FM Approvals’ Standard 7745, to receive the FM Approvals’ certification mark for a wireless water leak detection system.

“Higher certification standards and product testing mean you’ll prevent more losses,” said Brion Callori, FM Global Senior Vice-President, Engineering and Research. “When you see a product or service with the FM APPROVED mark, you’ll know it meets our high property loss prevention product testing and certification standards.”

“Whether you are a building owner, property manager or corporation, you really can’t afford to be without the Trident Wireless Water Leak Detection System installed in your buildings,” said Laurie Conner, President & CEO of The Detection Group. “In case after case we can demonstrate an exceptional ROI and millions of dollars in savings to building owners, which translates into very attractive loss ratios for insurance providers.”

The Detection Group, www.thedetectiongroup.com leader in the growing wireless water security market, has installed the scalable, Trident Wireless Water Leak Detection System in over 400 buildings across the United States, monitoring over 50 million sq. ft. of Class-A Commercial Office, Medical, Hospitality and Corporate Real Estate. With nearly 6 million multi-story and high rise commercial real estate, corporate and residential buildings in the United States alone that need leak detection services, the future is bright for The Detection Group.

The Water Leakage Problem: Water leaks cause over $10 billion in damages every year, more than fire damage and theft combined. Left undetected, even slow drips can cause significant property damage and result in business interruption, insurance payments and even legal action. “And the problem is prevalent,” said Laurie Conner, President & CEO of The Detection Group. “In the past 30 months Trident has identified 11,688 water leaks for our customers.”

The Trident Solution: The Trident Wireless Water Leak Detection System (fondly referred to by customers as a ‘smoke detector for water’) monitors sources of potential water leaks 24/7/365 and reacts instantly to a water event by sounding a local alarm and notifying multiple designated individuals by email, text, or phone call. Then an optional automatic shut off valve will instantly shut off water supply to the leak. All focused on mitigating damage to reduce financial losses and produce a positive ROI for building owners and low loss ratios for insurance companies.

About The Detection Group: Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA with regional offices in San Diego and Chicago. In addition to the Trident System, it has developed automatic water shut off valves for instant damage control and proprietary software for capturing leak event data that can be used to help customers and the building industry identify potential leak prone zones.

About FM Approvals

FM Approvals (www.fmapprovals.com) is an international leader in third-party testing and certification services backed by scientific research and over a century of experience. Its FM APPROVED mark on property loss prevention products and services indicates they meet the most rigorous loss prevention standards of quality, technical integrity and performance.

