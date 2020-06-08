The IoT Community – Internet Of Things Community Announces Cisco Has Joined Its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Diamond Member

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CSCO #5G—The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces that Cisco joins the IoT Community ecosystem of elite IoT thought leaders as a Diamond member. Cisco will work collaboratively with the community to address a wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the IoT, IIoT, and intelligent edge ecosystems.

Vernon Turner will serve as Cisco’s representative on the IoT Community board of advisors and will drive a focus around manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities and transportation, and will lead a movement to accelerate multi-domain, multi access offerings that enable IoT edge and data to securely reside between IT and operational technology.

“I look forward to bridging the demands of IoT users with the insights of broad technology roadmaps,” said Vernon Turner, IoT Product Marketing Manager, Cisco. “Our new way of mitigating business continuity will force us to rethink how we will use IoT data with connected devices to build better customer outcomes.”

“We are delighted to welcome Cisco to our IoT Community. Cisco is a driving force and at the edge of innovation across IoT, IIoT, Edge, and Cloud, and will be instrumental in community discussions. We look forward to their insights and expertise,” said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.

Bill Mortimer, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cisco to our IoT Community; we are proud to evolve our relationship with Vernon as he represents Cisco on the BoA.”

Cisco will lead an IoT Community IoT MasterClass on June 24th titled: The 5 Biggest Mistakes Made When Deploying Industrial Networks (Not all industrial networks are the same – here’s what to consider when deploying IIoT). To register free for this online event, please visit: https://iotcommunity.net/iot-masterclass-the-5-biggest-mistakes-made-when-deploying-industrial-networks-not-all-industrial-networks-are-the-same-heres-what-to-consider-when-deploying-iiot/.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 23,500+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments. For more information about IoT Community, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

# # #

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Contacts

IoT Community



David Hill



Executive Director



david.hill@iotcommunity.net