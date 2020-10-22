The IoT Community – Internet of Things Community Announces Very Inc Has Joined its Elite IoT Ecosystem as a Gold Level Corporate Member

Ben Wald, Founder at Very, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board;

Wald to present a keynote “Making the Case for Agile IoT Development.” on December 11th, 2020, at the IoT Grand Slam virtual event

Jenn Gamble, Data Science Practice Lead at Very, joins the Women in IoT Center of Excellence Panel, (WIoTCoE)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CxOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Very Inc, a fully-distributed IoT engineering firm, partnering with clients to build systems for smart manufacturing, smart energy & utilities, consumer electronics, and connected wellness, joins the IoT Community ecosystem of elite IoT thought leaders.

Very will work collaboratively with the community to address the wide variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues that accompany the IoT, IIoT, and Intelligent Edge ecosystems.

Ben Wald, Founder at Very, is also joining the IoT Community board of advisors.

At the December 11th, IoT Grand Slam 2020 virtual event, Wald will present a keynote “Making the Case for Agile IoT Development,” where he’ll speak about why the IoT industry needs agile development and processes and how can organizations make it happen. In this keynote presentation, attendees will:

Learn the top five most common reasons IoT projects fail

See an honest comparison of Waterfall vs. Agile for IoT

Discover 10 major steps to completing an Agile IoT project successfully

“Becoming a member of the influential IoT Community is an absolute honor for Very,” Wald said. “We know from experience with our customers that IoT can transform a pivotal moment into a competitive advantage, and IoT Community shares that vision.”

“We are delighted to welcome Very to our elite IoT Community ecosystem, as a Gold level corporate member. Very is leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge smart manufacturing, smart home, and smart energy & utilities offerings. Their insights shared will be key in community discussions, starting at the IoT Grand Slam December 11th.” said David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased Very has joined our IoT Community and that Ben Wald will join our Board of Advisors. We look forward to hearing their real-world experiences and future vision for smart manufacturing, smart energy, and utilities at our IoT Grand Slam 2020 event on December 11th.”

Also at the IoT Grand Slam 2020 event, Jenn Gamble, Data Science Practice Lead at Very, will join the Women in IoT Center of Excellence Panel, (WIoTCoE). The Women in IoT Center of Excellence aims to collectively provide women in the IoT arena with strategy development and how to implement best practices that promote equality, fairness, and meaningful outcomes. Jenn will join other women in IoT leaders from SAS, Cisco, IBM, Phizzle, and CBT taking place on December 11th.

IoT Grand Slam 2020 Registration Details

Virtual Broadcast: Access to the IoT Grand Slam 2020 virtual event on December 11th, is FREE to all. To register for the live and real-time global broadcast, visit: https://iotslam.com/register

IoT Community Practitioner Membership (Free Individual membership)

IoT Practitioners seeking to expand their knowledge in the IoT are welcome to join the world’s largest community consisting of 24,500 members here for FREE. https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4662022

Collaboration Opportunities

IoT solution providers seeking accession to the IoT Community™ should email info@iotcommunity.net

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 24,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Very

Very is a fully-distributed IoT engineering firm, partnering with our clients to build systems for smart manufacturing, smart energy & utilities, consumer electronics, and connected wellness.

Our clients come to us for answers to their thorniest questions. What we bring to the table is a world-class product team ready to deliver end-to-end IoT solutions.

Focused on speed, efficiency, and scalability, our product teams de-risk your IoT projects. Our partnerships are built on mutual trust, agile workflows, and easy communication. This makes it possible to deliver cutting edge tech to meet your most pressing challenges. Learn more at https://www.verypossible.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

