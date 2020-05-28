TotalTrax Joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program – Collaborates with Innominds on Fleet Management and 5G Wireless Solutions for Smart Warehouses

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NEW CASTLE, Del. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–TotalTrax announced today that it has joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program and is collaborating with Innominds on the development of integrated connectivity, device, application, and analytics platforms for Smart Warehouses with solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Innominds, which powers the digital next initiatives of global companies, is a specialist full cycle Product Engineering services company with a consistent track record of developing production ready platforms on Qualcomm Technologies’ chipsets over the years, with deep rooted experience in Wireless, 5G and IoT technologies.

The collaboration is expected to drive transformational initiatives in Smart Warehouses through the combination of RTLS, LBS, AGV (indoor telemetry and tracking technologies) and 5G, real-time performance monitoring tools, Big Data Analytics, and visualization solutions that can improve operating efficiencies and deliver complete visibility to inventory tracking and management.

“Today, TotalTrax is helping customers around the world in leveraging telematics/fleet management solutions with many of them delivering or planning Smart Warehouse/Industry 4.0 initiatives and we are thrilled to be part of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program,” said Anthony Andriano, President, TotalTrax. “Utilizing advanced LTE, camera and 5G connectivity technology from Qualcomm Technologies and working with Innominds on IoT technology and integration services is enabling us to develop a new generation of simple, secure fleet management/asset tracking and indoor navigation solutions that is driving digital transformation in supply chains,” he added.

“We are excited to have TotalTrax join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and share their solutions in making the ‘Smart Warehouse’ a true reality. This enriches the ecosystem of smart cities solutions, and unlocks new potential for smart cities,” said Sanjeet Pandit, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Our continued leadership in research and engineering allows for a future of increased innovation across multiple sectors, as 5G connectivity becomes ubiquitous and supports the creation of innovative new devices that can address the requirements and opportunities offered by digital transformation in supply chains and future 5G networks,” he added.

“Working with TotalTrax enables Innominds to bring together leading-edge device engineering, breakthrough software product engineering, cloud applications and AI driven data engineering to power the Smart Warehouses of the future,” said Anil Katakam, Chief Operating Officer at Innominds. “This collaboration will ensure that we stay at the forefront of developing Wireless Smart Warehouse solutions that are simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. This is a reflection of our expertise in applying Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile and wireless solutions, with emerging technologies like IoT and 5G that powers the digital next initiatives of global companies in Industry 4.0 landscape helping them unlock the power of digital,” he further added.

About TotalTrax (https://totaltraxinc.com/)

TotalTrax, Inc. is the leading provider of real-time vehicle, driver, and inventory tracking technologies for manufacturing and warehouse operations. By combining patented hardware, software, reporting, and business intelligence tools, TotalTrax transforms traditional fork trucks into “Smart Trucks” that track vehicle usage, maintenance, load, and location. These real-time vehicle, driver and inventory tracking technologies provide significant benefits for manufacturing and warehouse operations.

Established in 2011, TotalTrax is the fusion of Rush Tracking Systems, SkyTrax Inc., and ShockWatch Equipment Monitoring. TotalTrax has combined the benefits of optical real-time location systems, RFID tracking solutions, and data-capturing equipment monitors to enable businesses to meet all of their tracking needs. TotalTrax provides solutions to manage assets and inventory and improve safety in any size facility. Ultimately, these systems help to lower costs and improve productivity. The results are significant reductions in operating costs, improved inventory accuracy, and complete visibility of your operations.

TotalTrax operates both nationally and internationally. Its technology systems have received numerous awards and industry recognition.

About Innominds (https://www.innominds.com/)

Innominds is a AI First Platform led Digital Transformation and full cycle software Product Engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in Devices and Embedded Engineering, Software Apps and Product Engineering, Cloud, Analytics, DevOps, Data, Security and Quality Engineering.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Danish Khan



+91-9642067422



dkhan@innominds.com