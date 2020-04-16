United States IoT in Automotive Market Report 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US IoT in Automotive Market 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States IoT in Automotive Market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period.

The automotive sector is changing at a rapid pace. One of the factors that are indicating the wellbeing of a country is development in transportation. One of the uses of IoT in transportation is its application in electrical vehicle. It is an important tool to reduce the fuel cost as well as the impact of global warming. IoT in transportation eliminates the problems regarding poor fleet management through better analytics and control such as monitoring idling, fuel consumption, travel conditions, and travel time between points.

Connected cars along with the IoT enabled car offers opportunities for consumer as well as automotive manufacturers. Connected car for the consumers is the integration of traffic and navigation information, entertainment, and advanced features including remote diagnostics and maintenance, safety and emergency assistance. While for the manufacturers, it enables valuable insights into vehicle operations and performance, safety services for the lifetime of a vehicle, remote diagnostics, and creates better interaction with customers. Also, the number of automobile production is increasing at a significant rate, in turn creating new opportunities for the IoT in the automobile sector.

US IoT in automotive market is segmented on the basis of communication component, communication type, and application. Based on the communication component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on the communication type, the market is segmented into in-vehicle communication, vehicle-to-vehicle communication, and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. Further, based on the application, the market is segmented into infotainment, telematics, and navigation.

Some of the major players operating in the US IoT in automotive market include AT&T Inc., Ford Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmBH, Toyota Motor Corp. and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in US market.

The Report Covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of US IoT in Automotive market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting US IoT in Automotive market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating US IoT in Automotive market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight& Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US IoT in Automotive Market by Communication Component

5.1.1. Hardware

5.1.2. Software

5.1.3. Services

5.2. US IoT in Automotive Market by Communication Type

5.2.1. In-Vehicle Communication

5.2.2. Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

5.2.3. Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

5.3. US IoT in Automotive Market by Application

5.3.1. Infotainment

5.3.2. Telematics

5.3.3. Navigation

6. Company Profiles

6.1. AT&T Inc.

6.2. AUDI AG

6.3. BMW AG

6.4. Cisco Systems Inc.

6.5. Ford Motor Company

6.6. Honda Motor Company Ltd.

6.7. Honeywell International Inc.

6.8. Robert Bosch GmbH

6.9. Tesla

6.10. Toyota Motor Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nldsdw

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900