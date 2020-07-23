Universal Electronics to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on August 6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC) will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020 to discuss its second quarter 2020 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call-in directly, may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 888-869-1189, and for international calls dial 706-643-5902. The conference ID is 8005799. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the website where it will be available for replay for one year.

In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the U.S. please dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access code is 8005799.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

